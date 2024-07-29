Darius Slayton Offers Theory on Why Giants’ Deep Passing Game Has Struggled
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton can always be counted on to tell it like it is.
So, when Slayton was asked about the ups and downs of the Giants' deep passing game, as usual, he provided an honest answer.
“Some of it is us,” Slayton said, referring to the receivers. In some cases, we could do a better job getting the ball. In other cases, quarterbacks are human. Sometimes, they overshoot a little bit or undershoot a little bit, whatever protections off. So, just different levels of offense and areas that we could have executed better would have led to a different result.”
Slayton has been a staunch supporter of quarterback Daniel Jones, who, like him, was part of the team’s 2019 draft class. He praised his teammate for successfully returning from a torn ACL despite the inconsistencies shown.
“Looks great moving around. I think he's done a pretty good job these first four days. I'm sure he's hard on himself. So, I'm sure he would probably say he'd like to have someone back,” Slayton said.
“But like I said, we're four days in a lot of new faces, a lot of new things we're trying to do. So, it'll get better as camp goes. But I think he's done a pretty good job over these first four days.”
Slayton also believes that with more practice, the inconsistencies will be reduced.
“Execution will grow with time and all that, but we have been getting it down the field a good bit,” he said.
“We have a lot of guys who can run and a lot of guys who can go get the ball. And at the end of the day, it's something for the defenses to have to worry about. So, I think it's something that we have to take advantage of.”
