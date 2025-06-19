New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Reporting Dates Announced
The NFL has announced the training camp reporting dates and joint practice schedules for all 32 teams, giving football fans across the various markets an exact date to look forward to the start of more meaningful football activities.
The New York Giants rookies will report to the Quest Diagnostics Training Cente rin East Rutherford on July 15. They will be joined by the rest of the team on July 22, and the first full practice is slated for July 23.
The Giants and Jets, who face each other in Week 2 of the preseason, will also host joint practices with each other. August 12 will see the Giants visit the Jets’ Florham Park headquarters for a practice and then on August 13, the Giants will host the Jets at their facility in East Rutherford.
The Giants haven’t announced what dates will be open to the public, but typically they open about 10-12 practices every summer for public consumption, weather permitting.
Giants fans are undoubtedly looking forward to taking their first look at a heavily revamped roster, whose highlights include vastly upgraded pass rushing, defensive secondary, and quarterback units.
They’ll also get to see favorites such as receiver Malik Nabers, who was held out of the spring practices due to a toe issue. Nabers and the rest of the Giants pass catchers appear in for a treat this year now that they will have quarterbacks capable of throwing an accurate deep ball.
