NY Giants' Defensive Triplets Ranked in Top Half of League
The New York Giants invested a significant amount of resources into improving their team this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, where they may have found their identity in the process.
The acute desperation to patch up the perpetually leaky offensive line and squeeze meaningful production from the quarterback position has consumed the organization in recent years, and understandably so, but elite defense is synonymous with Big Blue excellence.
While it remains to be seen if general manager Joe Schoen has acquired the necessary players to meet that standard of defenses past, early indications are positive, writes Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated in his rankings of top defensive triplets, which highlights a team's best pass-rusher, linebacker, and defensive back
Manzano slotted the Dexter Lawrence-Bobby Okereke-Jevon Holland trio at No. 15, a respectable placement on the list that speaks to the added optimism surrounding the defense.
Can the Giants' triplets bring vital balance to the group?
New York ranked 24th in yards allowed per game (346.8), 31st in interceptions (5), and allowed the sixth-most rushing yards last season (136.2 per game). Despite finishing in the top 10 in sacks (45) and passing yards allowed (210.6), both the defensive line and secondary lacked cohesion.
Lawrence, who posted 9.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 36 total pressures, and a top-notch 83.8 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, leads a D-line that is well-equipped to disrupt pockets and backfields.
Brian Burns, rookie Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Chauncey Golston all comprise a potentially relentless pass-rushing attack, and newcomer Darius Alexander could help Dexter Lawrence stifle running backs.
There is flashiness galore on this line, but there is also balance and depth that had previously been missing.
Moving over to linebacker, Okereke has the tools to enjoy a memorable campaign. Like Lawrence, the former third-round draft pick was limited to only 12 games last season due to injuries. Assuming he no longer has any issues with the season-ending disc injury in his back, Okereke boasts the versatility to impact the game in a variety of ways.
Schoen did not go hunting for starting interior linebackers this offseason, placing his trust in the 28-year-old and 2024 team tackle leader Micah McFadden. Questions regarding the position group may arise next year, but Bowen seems to have a competent duo to work with for now.
Much of the spotlight is on the front seven, but where the organization invested the most money was in the defensive back room.
The Giants signed cornerback Paulson Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract worth $36 million guaranteed and inked safety Jevon Holland to a three-year, $45 million deal with $30.3 million guaranteed. That's a significant statement to make.
Holland, in particular, is under pressure to succeed. If he underwhelms like he did last season with the Miami Dolphins, fans will skewer Schoen once more for letting Xavier McKinney land on the Green Bay Packers. Holland is another bounceback candidate, however.
The 25-year-old tallied an 87-plus PFF coverage grade twice in his first four NFL seasons, is solid against the run, and is generally a dependable tackler. People do not typically want to leave South Beach for the Northeast, but a change of scenery could do wonders for Holland.
If Lawrence, Okereke, and Holland can set the tone in their respective sectors, the Giants could wield one of the most complete and dangerous defenses in the league. Gilberto Manzano gave this triplet a fair amount of praise, but its collective output may surpass most people's expectations.