Former Giants Second-round Pick Signing with Eagles

Azeez Ojulari goes to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari will join the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.
Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the New York Giants' oft-injured pass rusher and 2021 second-round pick, has a new home for 2025.

Ojualri will be joining the Philadelphia Eagles on what has been reported by multiple sources as a one-year, $4 million deal.  

When he was first drafted, the Giants envisioned Ojulari, who in four seasons has 22 sacks and 37 quarterback hits in 46 games, as one half of the starting pass-rushing duo that they completed the following year with the addition of Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Unfortunately, Ojualri has had trouble making it through an entire season since he did so in his rookie season. He has missed 22 games over the last three seasons with various lower body injuries.

The Giants, meanwhile, traded last offseason for Brian Burns, who has since taken Ojulari's spot in the starting lineup.

The Eagles, in taking a flier on the soon-to-be 25-year-old, landed the pass rusher for well under his projected market value of $7.6 million per season (based on a two-year contract). 

It's unknown if Philadelphia's reported financial commitment to Ojualri is the contract's max value or if it includes incentives that would push the deal’s value to $4 million.  

Ojulari is the sixth player in the last several years to go from the Giants one season to the current defending Super Bowl champions in the ensuing season. 

The others include former cornerback James Bradberry, running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Parris Campbell, linebacker Patrick Johnson, and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Patricia Traina
