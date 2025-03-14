Ex-Giants CB Adoree Jackson Headed to Philadelphia
For the second year in a row and the third year in the last four, an outgoing member of the New York Giants has departed for the bird’s nest down the turnpike.
Unrestricted free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was brought back when injuries started to hit the cornerback group last year, is joining running back Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia with the Eagles.
Jackson, a former first-round pick out of USC by the Titans in 2017, was released by them after racking up injuries and failing to live up to his draft pedigree. He joined the Giants in 2021 after being let go.
Initially, he was the Giants’ CB1, but his skills declined due to injuries and age. He finished his time with the Giants, having played in 51 games with 41 starts and recorded two interceptions and three pass breakups during his four seasons in New York.
Jackson, who started opposite Deonte Banks last season, had the door closed on a return to the Giants when they signed Paulson Adebo from the Saints.
In addition to Barkley, the Eagles scooped up cornerback James Bradberry after the Giants cut him in 2022. Philadelphia recently released Bradberry.