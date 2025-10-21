Former Giants Draft Pick Re-signing With Team
The New York Giants, whose defensive secondary took a hit on Sunday when cornerback Paulson Adebo suffered a knee injury in the 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos, are signing cornerback Korie Black off the Jets practice squad to offer depth.
The pending transaction was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by a source.
If Black’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he was the second of the Giants’ two seventh-round draft picks this year (No. 246 overall).
Black, 6-0 and 190 lbs., played his college ball at Oklahoma State. This past preseason with the Giants, he played in just one game, which was against the Jets.
In 12 defensive snaps, he recorded one tackle and did not allow a reception against him (one pass target).
Black also contributed two snaps on special teams for the Giants, both on kickoff coverage. He had one tackle.
Although Black didn’t make the Giants' initial 53-man roster, the team hoped to sign him to the practice squad.
Black, however, chose to sign with the Jets practice squad, where he’s been for all but two games this season, Week 2 against Buffalo and last week against Carolina.
Black has played in 15 snaps with the Jets, all on special teams. He has yet to record a tackle.
At Oklahoma State, Black appeared in 61 games and finished with 100 career tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and 21 pass breakups.
Black is a prospect the Giants really liked during the summer, and who was reportedly disappointed to lose to their MetLife Stadium neighbors.
Black is probably not going to be penciled in as a starter in Adebo's absence, as the Giants are more likely to have Deonte Banks in that role, though a combination of Banks and maybe Art Green could make
The Giants will have to clear a roster spot for Black once the transaction is official, which is expected to occur by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Their options include putting Adebo on IR with the intention of designating him for return, cutting kicker Jude McAtamney, and then using all three standard practice squad elevations on Younghoe Koo, or going in a completely different direction.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.