NY Giants Draft Pick Korie Black Joins Jets Practice Squad
Cornerback Korie Black, the second of the New York Giants’ two seventh-round draft picks this year, declined an opportunity to join the team’s practice squad and instead will move his locker across the hall at MetLife Stadium after signing with the New York Jets' practice squad.
Black, 6-foot and 190 pounds, was the 246th pick of this year’s draft after finishing his college career with Oklahoma State.
He initially made the Giants’ 53-man roster on Tuesday, but because the team had to make some roster adjustments to accommodate waiver wire claims, he was waived on Wednesday. The team intended to bring him back to the practice squad while it continued to tweak the bottom of the roster.
Black apparently decided not to wait and may have even received a better offer than the $13,000 per week minimum practice squad players around the league typically get.
He joins the Jets, who got an up close look at him in the two joint practices held between the teams earlier this month and the Week 2 preseason game in which Black, in 12 defensive snaps played, recorded two tackles and didn’t allow the lone pass target against him to be completed.
The Giants, meanwhile, were awarded cornerback Rico Payton off waivers from the Saints. However, it’s been reported that Payton recently dealt with an illness that kept him out of the Saints' preseason finale.
Before that point, Payton had recorded two tackles and allowed just one out of three pass targets against him to be completed.
Payton, much like Black was in college, is more of a special teams type who logged 245 snaps for the Saints on special teams, where he recorded 11 tackles (six solos).
Payton received just 21 defensive snaps for New Orleans, where he had one pass breakup, that coming in New Orleans’ Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers, a 47-10 Saints victory.
