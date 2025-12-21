Ranking the NY Giants’ 2025 Draft Picks by Long-Term Value

Whether New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen gets to reap the long-term benefits of this year's rookie class is up in the air, but the moves he made at the 2025 NFL Draft could be instrumental to the franchise having success in the future.

Despite everything that has gone wrong this season, which Schoen certainly shares plenty of blame for, there are a few newcomers who have infused energy and hope back into the Meadowlands. While it is hard to be incredibly confident during a 2-12 campaign, the Giants have some players who could be part of the solution.

6. Thomas Fidone II, TE

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants tight end Thomas Fidone II (86) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The top-ranked tight end in the 2021 recruiting class just cannot stay healthy. He suffered a torn ACL in back-to-back years to begin his tenure at Nebraska and never lived up to his abundant potential. Even so, Thomas Fidone II pressed on and found a way into the NFL.

Unfortunately, the seventh-round pick ’s injury woes continued. He battled a lingering foot issue before eventually being placed on injured reserve (IR) on Nov. 22. Fidone has not had the opportunity to contribute much on offense and has operated as a special teams contributor instead.

Although the 6-foot-6 talent has the physical traits to potentially climb the ladder, it is hard to envision him earning a sizable role on this squad. Health concerns and Theo Johnson's development will limit his ceiling.

Perhaps Fidone can find a home on special teams when he returns to action next year, but he will have to fight for his roster spot.

5. Korie Black, CB

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) gets upended by New York Giants cornerback Korie Black (38) after making a catch in the first quarter at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The No. 246 overall selection, the Giants' final pick of the draft, has had quite the see-saw ride during his first NFL season.

He was cut at the end of training camp, landed on the New York Jets' practice squad, returned to Big Blue in October, and actually started logging some meaningful reps.

Black has taken advantage of a cornerback room that is rife with question marks, but he does not stand out as a future game-changer.

Although Black arrived with plenty of experience -- he played 61 games for Oklahoma State -- his transition to the pros has not been seamless.

The 23-year-old has allowed 10 receptions and a 158.3 passer rating through 181 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. It is important to remember where he was picked, though.

Black has occupied a bigger role on defense than expected and has shown flashes of promise, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions (10 solo tackles combined in those two games).

The only way he will likely earn a regular starting role is if New York fails to retain Cor'Dale Flott and Paulson Adebo sustains more injuries. However, the scarce options at the corner should keep him in the mix for the short term.

4. Marcus Mbow, OL

May 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (71) speaks during a press conference after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The top four on this list can all make a noticeable difference for the Giants, but Mbow is the one who has flown under the radar a bit.

While he has only played sporadically and is still a fairly raw prospect, the fifth-rounder has the skill set to become a trusted starter on the offensive line.

Mbow boasts athleticism, quickness, and fairly solid technique, which has enabled him to evolve into a dependable run-blocker. He does get pushed around at times, however, giving up two sacks, six hits, and 13 total pressures in 150 snaps.

The Purdue alum has work to do; that much is clear. But with his versatility, as well as New York's potential openings at right tackle and right guard, Mbow should be a welcome presence in the years to come.

Reinforcing an O-line that has played well this season is an essential task. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is an in-house option who can help keep quarterback Jaxson Dart on his feet.

3. Cam Skattebo, RB

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The infinitely tenacious and presently injured running back might not have been on the 53-man roster as long as Marcus Mbow or other young players, but he can have a transformative effect on the franchise's culture just the same in years to come.

Before suffering a dislocated ankle, Skattebo injected a potent dose of enthusiasm into the Meadowlands. His propensity to run like a madman brought needed intensity to New York's offense, and his personality made him an instant fan favorite.

Skattebo is also a highly capable pass-catcher, which is always valuable for a young signal-caller who could use a safety valve. He posted 617 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games, serving as a nice complement to Dart. Not to be overlooked, the man has a motor that never stops running.

The Giants need more guys who can amp up the rest of the locker room. Skattebo's fearlessness should be infectious.

However, it is that quality that could prevent him from enjoying a long NFL career. RBs already have a limited amount of time to flourish in this league, and this fourth-round pick seems especially vulnerable to injury.

Skattebo's playing style could take a toll, but I foresee him helping Big Blue clinch at least one playoff berth in the future.

2. Jaxson Dart, QB

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) prepares to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

By virtue of the position, many will argue that the former Ole Miss star quarterback offers the most long-term value of anyone in the 2025 rookie class. It is a reasonable stance, but New York can still achieve plenty of success if Jaxson Dart is No. 2 in that category.

The spunky 22-year-old has held his own for much of the season, finding ways to manufacture offense with limited weapons. Malik Nabers and Skattebo are both out of action, and there are no reliable active wide receivers outside of Wan'Dale Robinson. And yet, Dart still looks like he belongs on the field.

The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection is a key reason why the Giants are no longer a bottom-five offense. He is mobile in and outside of the pocket and generally avoids back-breaking mistakes. With Dart under center, both Robinson and tight end Theo Johnson are enjoying breakout campaigns.

He has made the Giants more watchable, even if the standings suggest otherwise. Dart has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,802 yards and 13 touchdowns.

When Nabers is healthy, the hope is that the young QB will be able to sling the ball downfield more frequently. The bigger question about his game concerns what he does as a runner .

The 6-foot-2 native of Kaysville, Utah, puts himself at risk too often. Many fans will say the media is creating a narrative and blowing his concussion out of proportion, but it is hard to see Dart lasting long in the NFL unless he makes minor adjustments.

If the No. 25 overall pick can be a little more selective when he decides to enter warrior mode, then his athleticism (he has rushed for 400 yards and seven TDs) could allow him to blossom into a multi-time Pro Bowler.

1. Abdul Carter, OLB

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) speaks to the press at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unanimous All-American kicked off the Giants' 2025 NFL Draft, and I believe he will be the biggest difference-maker of the bunch. Despite weathering turbulence on and off the field, Abdul Carter looks the part of a future game-wrecker. He offered fans a preview in Week 15.

The 22-year-old outside linebacker recorded five solo tackles, two and a half tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack versus the Washington Commanders. New York lost the game, but fans finally got to see Carter unleashed at full force .

Can he sustain that level of play against better competition? I think so. The former Penn State juggernaut has 48 total pressures, suggesting high sack totals are on the way. He also overcame significant criticism and ridicule after being benched twice for tardiness, which indicates he has the capacity to grow .

Perhaps Dart will become the unquestioned face of the franchise, but Carter has the explosiveness to launch New York's pass-rushing attack to the upper echelon. Furthermore, this team would be best served by focusing on its defense.

Add it all together, and Abdul Carter is the rookie who can achieve All-Pro status and elevate the Giants the most. If everything goes as planned, though, the 2025 class will stand tall together.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage