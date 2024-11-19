Giants Add O-line, Quarterback Help to Practice Squad
The New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips to their practice squad following a workout, per a source.
Jordan Schultz of FOX Sport is believed to have been first with the report.
Phillips, 6-5 and 330 pounds, was originally a third round selection (pick No. 106) in the 2020 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, for whom he played two seasons. Originally a tackle, he shifted inside to guard and scored his lone career touchdown as a RAven when during his rookie season he recovered a fumble and returned it 22 yards for the score.
In his second season with the RAvens, he suffered a season-ending ACL. He was then released by the Ravens the following August but was picked up by the Giants for the 2022 season.
In 2023, the Giants inexplicably cut Phillips after training camp. HE signed with the Eagles practice squad, but as injuries continued to ransack the Giants’ starting offensive line, he was signed off the Eagles practice squad and to the Giants’ 53-man roster, where he would start nine games at right tackle for an injured Evan Neal.
He finished the 2023 season, allowing 21 pressures for a 96.4 pass-blocking efficiency rating, tying his career-best set in 2021 with the Ravens. Phillips also allowed a career-low two sacks in 2023 with the Giants.
Phillips suffered a late-season quad injury for which he needed surgery. He spent the last several months rehabbing that injury and now is healthy enough to contribute to a team again, though he’ll probably spend the next week or two getting back into football shape.
The Giants also signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad, one of at least two quarterbacks who took part in the recent workout (QB Alex McGough being the other).
Boyle, 6-4 and 232 pounds, originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the PAckers in 2018. He spent two seasons in Green Bay, followed by one in Detroit, one in Chicago, one with the Jets (last year) and was most recently with Miami.
Boyle has completed 129 of 209 career pass attempts (61.7%) for 1,087 yards and four touchdowns. He has also thrown 12 interceptions over his career, including a season high four in three games while with the Jets in 2023.
The move to add Boyle serves as insurance in the event there are injuries at the quarterback position as former starter Daniel Jones has played his last snap with the team.
The Giants are also looking to build up a little equity in the position with guys who know the system so that next year when the quarterback room undergoes its long-anticipated overhaul, they have some carryover in terms of players who know the offense.
The Giants have cut linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad.