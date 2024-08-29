Giants Backup Center Austin Schlottmann Lands on IR Following Leg Injury
Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that New York Giants backup center Austin Schlottman has been placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.
Daboll told reporters Thursday before the team’s practice that Schlottman, whom the team signed to a two-year contract this past offseason, was injured in practice Wednesday. Daboll said the injury, reported as a broken leg, is “long-term.”
Schlottmann’s injury will keep him sidelined at least eight weeks though he’s reportedly not expected to have surgery to repair his leg. Still, Schlottmann, who was projected to be the backup center behind starter John Michael Schmitz, will miss a good chunk of the upcoming season.
For now, left guard Greg Van Roten is projected to be the backup at the center. Van Roten worked there during the summer while Schmitz was sidelined for ten days with a shoulder issue. Undrafted free agent Jake Kubas, who made the initial 53-man roster, has also worked at the center, although he’s still considerably raw at that position.
Gunner Olszewski Trending Upward
Punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who has been dealing with a groin injury that has sidelined him for the last several weeks, is trending in the right direction, according to Daboll. Olszewski has been on the practice field this week, albeit still moving gingerly.
If he isn’t ready for Week 1, the Giants could turn to receivers Darius Slayton or Wan’Dale Robinson, listed behind Olszewski on the final preseason depth chart, to return punts.
Micah McFadden Still Sidelined
Inside linebacker Micah McFadden remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury that has limited him this summer.
Johnson Promoted to 53-man Roster
The Giants promoted fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Johnson looked good in the team’s final two preseason games this summer after being signed late in camp.
After spending time in Las Vegas with Bricillo, Johnson is familiar with offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo’s preferred pass-blocking techniques.
Giants Tweak Practice Squad
In practice squad news, the Giants signed cornerbacks Duke Shelly and Art Green, as well as defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, to the practice squad.
Shelly, whose full name is YaQuis Berton Shelley, is 5-9 and 176 pounds. He was a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2019 and played three seasons in Chicago. He spent the 2022 season with the Vikings and then began the 2023 season on the Raiders practice squad before joining the Rams’ 53-man roster.
Shelley, who played his college ball at Kansas State, was with the Vikings this summer for training camp. He has appeared in 52 games with 11 starters and has 92 career tackles, one interception and 14 pass breakups,
Garcia, who played his college ball at Rice, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams after the 2022 draft. He landed on the Rams practice squad that season, staying there until the Broncos signed him to their 53-man roster on December 7, 2022.
Garcia remained with the Broncos through this summer, ending up as part of Denver’s roster cuts. The 6-5, 302-pounder has appeared in five games (no starts) and has five tackles, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit.