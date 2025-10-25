Giants Going with One Kicker in Week 8 Game at Philadelphia
As expected, the New York Giants have activated kicker Graham Gano from injured reserve after his four-week stint dealing with a groin issue.
Gano will be the only active kicker for the Giants, who waived linebacker Swayze Bozeman from the 53-man roster to open a spot for the veteran kicker.
Gano was injured during pre-game warmups in Week 3 before the Giants kicked off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Punter Jamie Gillan handled all the place-kicking in that game, except for one chip-shot field goal, which Gano successfully converted despite being in obvious discomfort.
After that, the Giants held a competition between Jude McAtamney and Younghoe Koo, the latter of whom they signed to their practice squad after Gano landed on IR.
McAtamney won the competition and kicked for the next three weeks, but also struggled.
The Irish-born kicker missed three PATs in the last two games, including two critical misses last week against the Denver Broncos. The team also eschewed calling on him for field goal attempts longer than 35 yards.
Although head coach Brian Daboll left the door open on possibility of elevating a second kicker (which in this case would have been Koo), the Giants' injury situation at receiver and safety was a higher priority.
That’s because Darius Slayton, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in practice this week.
Slayton didn’t receive an injury designation, but there appears to be some concern as to whether he might have to be put on a pitch count to get him through the game.
This will be the third and final standard practice squad election for the 6-4, 225-pound Humphrey. In two games with the Giants, he has caught 4-of-8 pass targets for 55 yards, working primarily as an outside receiver.
He also has hauled in 2-of-3 contested balls among his four receptions (66.7%).
With safety Jevon Holland having been downgraded from doubtful to out with the knee injury he suffered last week against the Broncos, New York has opted to add depth to that position by bumping up Layne to serve as a contingency plan in the event something happens to projected starters Dane Belton and Tyler Nubin.
