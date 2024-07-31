Giants Country

Giants OL Greg Van Roten's Contract Details Revealed

It's more than just a standard veteran minimum deal.

Patricia Traina

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten joins the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth more than the standard veteran minimum.

Van Roten’s deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is with up to $3 million with $920,000 guaranteed. He’ll ge thet full value of the contract if he plays in at least 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

"Interior, so center either guard. He's had experience with Carm (Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo) last year," said head coach Brian Daboll Tuesday after confirming the signing.

"Veteran player. Can see him at play in any three spots that we need inside. Left guard, right guard, center. ... I wouldn't rule out left side, right side. We’ll just see how it goes relative to how we got to practice with the guys we have."

The 34-year-old Van Roten has a very good chance at maximing out on his deal. He is believed to be projected to play at right guard, where he’ll be lining up next to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, with whom he played next to for the Las Vegas Raiders last year under CArmen Bricillo, the Giants current offensive line coach. 

Last year, Van Roten finished as Pro Football Focus’s eighth-best overall guard and their 11th best in pass-blocking. He allowed 21 pressures in 1,025 offensive snaps.

Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

