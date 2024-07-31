Giants OL Greg Van Roten's Contract Details Revealed
Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten joins the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth more than the standard veteran minimum.
Van Roten’s deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, is with up to $3 million with $920,000 guaranteed. He’ll ge thet full value of the contract if he plays in at least 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
"Interior, so center either guard. He's had experience with Carm (Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo) last year," said head coach Brian Daboll Tuesday after confirming the signing.
"Veteran player. Can see him at play in any three spots that we need inside. Left guard, right guard, center. ... I wouldn't rule out left side, right side. We’ll just see how it goes relative to how we got to practice with the guys we have."
The 34-year-old Van Roten has a very good chance at maximing out on his deal. He is believed to be projected to play at right guard, where he’ll be lining up next to right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, with whom he played next to for the Las Vegas Raiders last year under CArmen Bricillo, the Giants current offensive line coach.
Last year, Van Roten finished as Pro Football Focus’s eighth-best overall guard and their 11th best in pass-blocking. He allowed 21 pressures in 1,025 offensive snaps.