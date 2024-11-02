Giants Place Kicker Greg Joseph Placed on IR; Tweak Practice Squad
The New York Giants have placed kicker Greg Joseph on injured reserve; he will miss at least the next four games.
Joseph was injured Friday, suffering an oblique issue significant enough for the team to rule him out of Sunday's game against Washington. Joseph is now the second kicker this season that the Giants have placed on injured reserve, joining GRaham Gano, who landed on IR after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.
With Joseph going to IR, the Giants will likely use their allotted practice squad elevations on rookie kicker Jude McAtamney, who has been elevated for this weekend’s game. McAtamney, assuming he does well, will handle the kicking until Gano, eligible to return off IR but who has yet to have his 21-day window opened, is ready.
The Giants also signed outside linebacker Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. Fox had been elevated three times already, so the Giants were left with having to sign him to the 53-man roster to have him available for future games.
The move is also worth noting as with there being increased belief that the Giants are preparing to trade Azeez Ojulari before Tuesday’s deadline, Fox would take Ojulari's place at outside linebacker until Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) is ready to return from IR.
Thibodeaux's return from a wrist injury for which he had surgery will more than likely happen at some point after the Giants' upcoming bye in Week 11.
The Giants also re-signed fullback Jakob Johnson to the practice squad. Johnson, who takes the spot that opened when Fox was elevated, had been cut from the Giants practice squad earlier this week.