Giants Re-sign FB/TE Jakob Johnson
The New York Giants have re-signed fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson to their 53-man roster after terminating his practice squad contract last Friday.
This is the fifth time Johnson has been signed to either the Giants practice squad or 53-man roster, making him this year’s version of “Ryan Perrilloux,” the quarterback who famously bounced from the waiver wire to the practice squad to the 53-man roster for the Giants from 2011-2012.
The return of Johnson, who first signed with the Giants on August 16, was expected since the team left his locker intact after dropping him from the practice squad last Friday. The Giants have been undergoing some roster gymnastics to optimize their cap savings.
Had Johnson been on the roster last week, his contract would have been guaranteed for the entire season given he’s a vested veteran. Now, however, the giants have some flexibility to where if they need to continue with the gymnastics, they can do so, only being charged for a cap hit on a week to week basis.
Giants tight end Chris Manhertz wnt for X-rays after Sunday’s opening week loss to the Vikings. It’s not know what Manhertz has or if it will affect his status for Sunday’s game at Washington, but if he is limited in any way, Johnson can certainly fill his role both in practice and in the game.