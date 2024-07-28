Giants Release QB Nathan Rourke; TE Theo Johnson Comes Off PUP
The New York Giants returned to the practice field Sunday following a day off with some updates on the injury front.
Head coach Brian Daboll said that tight end Theo Johnson (hip) has passed his camp physical and has been activated off the PUP list. Johnson, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, has a chance of earning a big role in the offense this year but will need to get caught up. However, like all players returning from injury, his workload will be gradually ramped up.
Daboll said that offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), who is on PUP, is getting close, describing him as “day to day.” Daboll did not offer an estimated time for Neal’s return.
Neal, for what it’s worth, spent the first three days of camp working inside on his rehab for the first hour of practice before coming outside to join the team. During Friday’s practice, held on the back field, Neal walked the distance, showing just the slightest limp as he joined his teammates.
In other injury news, rookie second-round safety Tyler Nubin (calf) will remain limited today but is “getting close” to being cleared to go full-go. Also, defensive lineman Timmy Horne, who was held out of Friday’s practice, was cleared to return on Sunday.
One other noteworthy transaction: The Giants released quarterback Nathan Rourke, whom they added in the spring as insurance in the event Daniel Jones’s rehab hit a snag.
Rourke, who starred in the CFL, received limited snaps throughout the spring and summer, so his release comes as no surprise, especially given the progress Jones made. Daboll said that the team will carry three quarterbacks the rest of the way: Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito.
Daboll, who confirmed that Rourke did not request to be released, said that the door would remain open for a possible reunion, which would likely come if one of the three quarterbacks gets injured and if Rourke is still available.
The Giants have signed cornerback Breon Borders to fill Rourke’s roster spot. Borers, who played his college ball at Duke, has been with 12 different teams since initially signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 (including Buffalo in 2017).
Borders, 6-0 and 189 pounds, has appeared in 32 career games with six starts. He’s made 42 tackles (35 solo), with one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, one interception, and seven pass breakups.