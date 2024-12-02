Giants Roster Moves: Dexter Lawrence II, Theo Johnson to IR; DL Cory Durden Signed
The New York Giants have placed defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and tight end Theo Johnson on injured reserve and have added defensive tackle Cory Durden off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.
Lawrence and Johnson both suffered their respective season-ending injuries last week in the team’s 27-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence suffered a dislocated elbow, and Johnson suffered a foot injury.
Lawrence was on his way to an All-Pro season. He finished his 2024 campaign with a career-high nine sacks, which, per Pro Football Focus, still leads interior defensive linemen.
A team captain, Lawrence was also PFF’s second-highest-graded run defender among interior defensive linemen, just behind Jalen Redmond of the Vikings.
Johnson finishes his rookie campaign with 29 receptions (the most of any Giant player who is not a wide receiver) for 331 yards, an average of 11.4 yards per catch, the team’s second-highest receiving average behind receiver Darius Slayton.
Johnson also finishes his rookie campaign with one touchdown, that having come against Washington on Nov. 3 when he caught a 35-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones.
Durden began his college career at Florida State, where, in three seasons, he posted 68 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and forced fumbles.
He finished his college career at North Carolina State, playing there for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
In 25 games, he finished with 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass breakup, and was part of the Wolfpack’s 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022.
He initially signed with the Detroit Lions after the 2023 draft as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, where he had been named a first-team All-ACC member in 2021 and a third-team All-ACC in 2022.
After not making the Lions roster that summer, he signed with the Rams practice squad, where he spent all but four games between 2023 and this season.
Durden, 6-4 and 316 pounds, appeared in four games for the Rams in 2023. The 25-year-old registered just three tackles in those appearances.
