Why New York Giants Should Take a Flier on Former Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes
The New York Giants are in a position where they must spend the rest of the 2024 season trying to figure out which players they think they could build around for 2025 and beyond.
One such player who, while not on the roster, might be worth taking a flier on once he clears waivers is cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the Washington Commanders’ 2023 first-round draft pick who was waived over the weekend.
Forbes was a surprising pick then and likely would’ve been a fringe first-round pick if the Commanders hadn’t taken him 16th overall.
Since arriving in Washington, he has struggled to fit into their scheme and be productive. With him failing to develop in new head coach Dan Quinn’s system, the Commanders head coach felt it would be best to give the former Mississippi State defender a fresh start.
The Giants desperately need to beef up their secondary for the short and long term, specifically at outside cornerback.
The simple answer is yes, the Giants should kick the tires on Forbes, but not via the waiver system, given they would inherit what’s left of Forbes’s four-year, $15.4 million fully guaranteed contract, plus they’d have to add him to the 53-man roster if his contract is awarded to them off waivers.
That total would be $426,571 this year, $2.15 million next year, and $2.851 million in 2026.
Because that money is fully guaranteed, it will hit Washington’s cap if no one claims his contract. Once the waiver period expires, Forbes can sign a more cap-friendly contract to join a team’s practice squad.
Forbes has appeared in 20 games with seven starts for the Commanders. He has two career interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 45 tackles, but a disappointing 113.7 NFL coverage rating, thanks to his allowing five touchdowns in 318 pass coverage snaps as a rookie.
Forbes entered the NFL with scouts concerned about his slight build and inconsistent tackling ability, all things that carried over to the NFL.
By taking a flier on Forbes, the last of the Commanders’ first-round draft picks made under the Ron Rivera era, that doesn’t mean that the Giants' cornerback depth will be fixed.
However, if the team were to add him to the practice squad and then sign him to a reserve/futures contract after the season ends, they could get a better look at him and see if perhaps they can help him overcome his performance shortcomings.
