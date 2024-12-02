New York Giants Open Week 14 as Home Underdogs vs New Orleans
The New York Giants did what they could with limited resources to respond better last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Still, it was to no avail, as they suffered their tenth loss of the season en route to their seventh double-digit losing campaign in the last eight years.
As Week 14 looms with a date from the New Orleans Saints (4-8) at MetLife Stadium, the Giants (2-10) will look to prevent their record from digging an even deeper hole, and it will come as they are once again made home underdogs by the decision makers in Vegas.
Per Fan Duel’s opening odds for next weekend, New York will greet the Saints as a 3.5-point home underdog. The line marks the second straight game where that measure has doubted the Giants, and continues the team’s relentless streak of being underdogs in their unfriendly homestands.
The Giants return to East Rutherford with an 0-6 record, losing their last home contest by a 30-7 score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. They’ve lost all of those six games by 5+ points and have been defeated by at least 10 points in three of the last four, losing by 10, 25, and 23 to the Bengals, Eagles, and Buccaneers, respectively.
The Saints are entering the matchup losers in eight of their last ten contests after two impressive performances to start the 2024 season. However, New Orleans still holds fleeting playoff hopes in a dismal NFC South division, where they are just two games back of the leading Atlanta Falcons. They will want this game with the Giants to stay in touch with the conference race.
The Saints are coming off a close 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, which bumped them down to 4-8 overall. However, they have won two recent matchups against the Falcons and Browns by 3 and 21 points. On the road, they hold a 1-3 record and have kept two defeats within a field goal differential.
When it comes to scoring, New Orleans can pile on the scoreboard with the best of them in the NFL. They have scored 24 or more points in five games this season and boast three performances of 35+ points.
One of those came on the road in Week 2 against the Cowboys, and they’ve scored 22+ points twice on the road.
The Saints' encounter with the Giants on Sunday could create a hospitable situation. The Giants have been the worst-scoring team at home, averaging just 15.3 points per game. On the defensive end, the Giants have allowed 23.3 points per contest and have given up at least 17 points to visitors while being outscored 150-60 at home.
The Giants will compete against an 11th-ranked Saints offense in total production that is stronger in the rushing element behind star running back Alvin Kamara. He holds one of the top-15 rushing stat sheets in the league this season with 782 yards and six touchdowns and is helping the Saints stand in the top 10 for major rushing metrics.
Through the air, New Orleans is still potent, with an average of 216.6 yards per affair and the arm of quarterback Derek Carr, who is having a pretty standard campaign when healthy.
The Saints are 18th in passing yards, 12th in touchdowns, and 14th in average yards per throw and will look to be the next team to test the weakness of the Giants' secondary, which hasn’t been able to force many stops when they’ve needed to stay in games.
The Giants could fight through this game and compete for a win. Inconsistencies have defined the Saints’ season, but the question is how different it is from that of the Giants.
The over/under total points for the contest is set at 40.5, a three-point increase week over week. That number has been covered in seven of New Orleans’ games and just four of New York’s games, as their low-scoring abilities have helped those who love betting the under on the home team.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
