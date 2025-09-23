Giants Secure Kicking Backup, Sign Ex-Falcons Kicker to Practice Squad
With Graham Gano once again ailing, this time due to a groin injury suffered during Sunday night’s pregame warmups, the New York Giants are signing former Atlanta Falcons kicker YoungHoe Koo to their practice squad.
Koo began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2017 before showing up on the Patriots' practice squad in 2019.
After not making the Patriots, he landed with the Falcons, who cut him last week after benching him following a missed 44-yard field goal in the Falcons' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Koo, 31 years old, currently ranks 13th on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard in field goal percentage based on a minimum of 100 attempts.
In 2020, the South Korean-born kicker, who played college ball at Georgia State, had his best season, finishing as the co-leader in scoring and earning a Pro Bowl berth.
That season, he converted 37 out of 39 field goals for a 94.9% conversion rate.
Koo has appeared in 93 games over his eight-year career. He converted 181 out of 211 field goals with a long of 58 yards. He has also converted 175 out of 182 PATs, achieving a 96.2% conversion rate.
The Giants also have Jude McAtamney on their practice squad, a player for whom they have an exemption given McAtamney’s status as an International Pathway Program.
As for Gano, who did convert on a 25-yard field goal in the team’s 22-9 Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, only to come up in obvious pain, he’s likely going to get treatment all this week to see if he can avoid a third straight trip to injured reserve.
Gano missed parts of the previous two seasons due to injuries. In 2023 he had a knee injury for which he had surgery. Then last year he pulled a hamstring in the team's game against the Commanders on the opening kickoff that landed him on injured reserve.
