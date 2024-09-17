Giants Sign Kicker Greg Joseph
The New York Giants have signed kicker Greg Joseph, a seven-year NFL veteran, to the 53-man roster.
Joseph is a seven-year NFL veteran who was most recently on the Detroit Lions practice squad. The 30-year-old was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and played his college ball at Florida Atlantic.
He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Miami Dolphins. After not making the roster, he signed on with the Cleveland Browns for a season before spending time in 2019 with the Panthers in the offseason and the Titans.
After a one-year stint with the Bucc in 2020, Joseph had the longest stay of his career with the Vikings, whom he was with from 2021-2023. In 2024, he was with the Packers during training camp, but did not make the initial cut and was signed to the Lions practice squad.
Joseph, who holds the NFL record for game-winners in a season (5) and the longest field goal (61) in Vikings franchise history, has appeared in 67 games and has a career 82.6 percent conversion rate in field goals and a 90.1 percent conversion rate on PATs.
He was named NFL Special Teams Player of the Week twice in 2022 (Weeks 4 and 16). In 2021, he finished sixth in the league in points scored (135) and fourth in field goals attempted (38).
Joseph was not listed among the four kickers the Giants worked out on Monday.
The Giants also placed Graham Gano on the injured reserve list. This is the second year in a row Gano landed on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of four games.
The Giants were also awarded linebacker Patrick Johnson off waivers from the Eagles. Johnson, 6-2 and 248 pounds, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He has primarily been a special teams contributor since entering the league, having appeared in 49 games and recording 35 tackles.