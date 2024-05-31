Giants Country

Giants Sign Second-round Pick Tyler Nubin to Rookie Deal

Nubin is the last of the Giants' Class of 2024 to sign his rookie contract.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 -- Second-round draft pick safety Tyler Nubin as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks.
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin, the team's second-round draft pick and who had been the last of the team's 2024 draft class to remain unsigned, signed his rookie contract Friday before the team went through its sixth OTA.

Nubin, 6-1 and 209 pounds was the 47th overall pick in this year's draft, the pick the Giants acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the Leonard Williams trade the year prior.

The former Minnesota product played five seasons of college ball, posting his best one in 2023. His team-leading five interceptions that season pushed his career total to 13, a new school record.

Nubin also posted 53 tackles, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble and recovery en route to being named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American.

Nubin's four-year deal is worth $8,176,722 and includes a $2,766,708 signing bonus. His 2024 cap number is $1,486,677.

