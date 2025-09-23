Linebacker Cut From Giants’ 53-Man Squad
The New York Giants waived outside linebacker Tomon Fox, whom they had added to their 53-man roster from their practice squad on Saturday.
Fox was likely added to provide a boost on special teams and to fill in as needed at linebacker and on the defensive line.
Fox played in 14 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps. He registered one pressure and no tackles on defense, and did not have a tackle on special teams.
The Giants, who have been ailing at linebacker, held a workout on Monday for four linebackers, per the league’s transaction wire:
- Ty Summers
- Jonas Griffith
- Luke Masterson
- Jacoby Windmon
Giants fans will recognize Summers’s name, as he was with the team last year and this summer before suffering an injury and landing on IR on August 4.
Primarily a special teams player, Summers finished last year as the Giants’ team leader in special teams tackles with seven (five solo). He was eventually waived with an injury settlement, and it appears the Giants wanted to check in with him.
Xavier Gipson, We Hardly Knew Ya
Receiver/kickoff specialist Xavier Gipson has had quite the whirlwind week. After initially being waived by the Jets last Monday, the Giants picked Gipson off waivers and carried him through the week of practice before waiving him on Saturday to make room for Fox.
The Giants apparently hoped to bring Gipson back to the practice squad, but they ended up losing him to the Eagles, who were awarded his contract off waivers.
