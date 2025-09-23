Giants Country

Linebacker Cut From Giants’ 53-Man Squad

The Giants continue to do roster gymnastics to fortify their ailing linebacker unit.

Patricia Traina

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (45) reacts to his sack with teammate linebacker Boogie Basham (55) against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tomon Fox (45) reacts to his sack with teammate linebacker Boogie Basham (55) against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants waived outside linebacker Tomon Fox, whom they had added to their 53-man roster from their practice squad on Saturday. 

Fox was likely added to provide a boost on special teams and to fill in as needed at linebacker and on the defensive line.

Fox played in 14 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps. He registered one pressure and no tackles on defense, and did not have a tackle on special teams.

The Giants, who have been ailing at linebacker, held a workout on Monday for four linebackers, per the league’s transaction wire:

  • Ty Summers
  • Jonas Griffith
  • Luke Masterson
  • Jacoby Windmon

Giants fans will recognize Summers’s name, as he was with the team last year and this summer before suffering an injury and landing on IR on August 4. 

Primarily a special teams player, Summers finished last year as the Giants’ team leader in special teams tackles with seven (five solo). He was eventually waived with an injury settlement, and it appears the Giants wanted to check in with him.

Xavier Gipson, We Hardly Knew Ya

Receiver/kickoff specialist Xavier Gipson has had quite the whirlwind week. After initially being waived by the Jets last Monday, the Giants picked Gipson off waivers and carried him through the week of practice before waiving him on Saturday to make room for Fox.

The Giants apparently hoped to bring Gipson back to the practice squad, but they ended up losing him to the Eagles, who were awarded his contract off waivers.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Transactions