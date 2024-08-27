Giants 2024 Roster Cut Tracker: Isaiah Hodgins, Darrian Beavers, Darnay Holmes Waived
(Last Update: August 27, 9:45 a.m. ET; newest moves are on top of each section.)
The New York Giants have begun cutting their 90-man training camp roster to an inital 53-man roster. Be sure to keep it here over the next 48 hours for updates on the roster moves, which we will continue to track as the moves are made.
Waived
DB Alex Johnson: Johnson moved to safety because he lacks the ideal speed, size, and athleticism to play corner. But the move seemed to fit him well, as he showed a great nose for the football and contributed on special teams (as a punt gunner). Johnson needs to clean up some of the missed tackles he had this summer, but he should be an ideal candidate for the practice squad.
OL Marcellus Johnson: Johnson, who saw snaps at right guard for the Giants in the second half of their game against the Jets, had no trouble getting out to the second level, but he did struggle with finishing off blocks. He has some traits that might be worth developing further and could be a practice squad candidate.
ILB KJ Cloyd: Cloyd was a late addition to the Giants training camp roster, but he turned in quite an impressive game against the Jets in the preseason finale, registering a whopping 16 tackles. Cloyd could be a candidate to land on the practice squad.
OLB Tomon Fox: Fox, an undrafted rookie who made the team in 2022, spent last year on the practice squad. He was facing a numbers crunch this year but could end up on the practice squad.
TE Jack Stoll: Stoll missed time earlier in training camp due to a concussion, which put him behind the eight ball as Chris Manhertz, more of a blocking tight end, began to get first-team reps.
ILB Darrian Beavers: Beavers, the Giants’ sixth-round pick in 2022, suffered a torn ACL during training camp in his rookie season. He spent most of last year on the practice squad as he continued to work his way back from that, but never did quite regain the impressive form he had shown before his knee injury.
WR Isaiah Hodgins: Hodgins came on strong for the Giants mid-year in 2022 when injuries started hitting the receivers, but then he faded from the scene last year. Even this year, the team seemed reluctant to re-sign him as an ERFA, doing so late in the process. But given that Hodgins, who made 14 starts as a Giant and who recorded 54 passes for 581 yards and 7 TDs. doesn't play special teams, he always faced an uphill battle for a roster spot.
RB Lorenzo Lingard: Like Kelley, Lingard was signed two weeks ago. He had previously been with the Jaguars until August 4.
WR John Jiles: Jiles was among the undrafted free agents signed after the 2024 draft. The 6-2, 219-pound Jiles played his college ball at Division II University of West Florida. Jiles finished with two receptions for 41 yards this summer. Jiles had $70,000 in guaranteed money owed to him this year, which will count against the Giants' dead money ledger.
WR Ayir Asante: Asante had one pass target thrown his way but did not catch the ball. He worked more so as a kickoff returner, where he had two returns for 71 yards, and as a punt returner, where he had two returns for 13 yards and two fair catches. Asante had $3,000 in guaranteed money owed to him this year, which will count against the Giants' dead money ledger.
OL Marcus McKethan: McKethan is among the high-profile players to not make the initial 53-man roster, as he was a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina in the 2022 NFL draft.
DL Kyler Baugh: Baugh was added to the roster when the Giants placed Ryder Anderson on IR. He initially signed with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in April. He only appeared in ten snaps for the Saints, those coming in their first preseason game, before being waived.
LB Trey Kiser: Kiser was signed on August 20. He was previously with the Jaguars.
CB Christian Holmes: Holmes was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders on August 5. He filled the roster spot that opened when the Giants waived/injured running back Jashaun Corbin.
S Clayton Isbell: Isbell was signed in the same batch of players that included Kiser and Baugh. After going undrafted this year, he initially signed with the Carolina Panthers, having played his college ball at Illinois State for three seasons before finishing at Utah.
Contract Terminated
CB Tre Herndon: Herndon was brought on board to compete for the slot cornerback role, but never did make enough of a push to get past third-round pick Dru Philips, who appears to have won the job.
DB Darnay Holmes: Holmes, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, started off as the team’s nickel corner, but couldn’t hold onto the job eventually being transitioned to a life on special teams, where he actually excelled last season as a gunner. He did suffer a neck injury in the preseason finale against the Jets.
FB/TE Jakob Johnson: The first miss in my 53-man roster projection, Johnson impressed by stepping in right a day after being signed by the Giants prior to their preseason Week 2 game against Houston. Johnson played well, given the circumstances, and could be back on the practice squad if he doesn’t go elsewhere.
RB Joshua Kelley: Kelley, a fourth-round selection of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL draft who appeared in 54 games with four starts, was signed on August 15 to provide depth when, at the time, both Tyrone Tracy Jr and Dante Miller were dealing with injuries with the team, including four starts.
CB Breon Borders: Borders was signed on July 28 after the Giants waived quarterback Nathan Rourke. Borders, 6-0 and 189 pounds, played in 32 regular-season games with six starts for Jacksonville, Washington, Tennessee, Arizona, and Chicago from 2018-2022. He also played in a postseason game for Buffalo in 2017. Borders had been wit the Patriots before becoming available to the Giants.
OT Matt Nelson: Nelson was signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 21 after four seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he had 14 starts in 43 appearances after converting from playing as a defensive lineman. Nelson was limited during the spring after undergoing off-season ankle surgery, but had hoped to compete for the Giants swing tackle job..
Waived/Injured
TE Lawrence Cager: Head coach Brian Daboll hailed Cager as one of the most improved players in the spring. However, he suffered a hamstring injury at the start of camp and, not long after returning, a groin injury that left him week-to-week.
OLB Ovie Oghoufo: Oghoufo suffered a hamstring injury against the Jets, so he’ll revert to IR if he clears waivers.
IDL Timmy Horne: Horne was injured on the first play from scrimmage in the preseason finale against the Jets. Daboll confirmed that Horne suffered a torn Achilles on that play.
DB Jonathan Sutherland: Sutherland suffered a burner in the Week 2 preseason game against the Texans. If he clears waivers, he'll revert to IR.
International Roster Exemption
K Jude McAtamney: The Giants received an exemption for Irish-born McAtamney, who will land on the team's practice squad and not count toward practice squad limit.