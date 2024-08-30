New York Giants Sign CB Adoree Jackson
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who had been an unrestricted free agent, is back in the New York groove after signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants.
The 5-11, 185-pound Jackson is a former first-round pick of the Titans. He crossed paths with current Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen before Bowen was promoted to Titans defensive coordinator. Jackson signed with the Giants in 2021 as one of their top free-agent signings.
In three seasons with the Giants, Jackson appeared in 37 games with 36 starts and had 176 tackles, two interceptions, and 23 pass breakups.
Last season, Jackson saw a career-high 115 snaps in the slot, 56 of those snaps coming in the first two weeks of last season when the Giants rolled with a pair of rookies, Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III, as the outside corners.
Jackson also dealt with injury issues last season. In Weeks 7 and 8, he had a neck issue. Then, in Weeks 10 and 11, he missed time with a concussion. Those injuries definitely contributed to a drop-off in his performance.
Jackson's contract had a voidable year, currently accounting for $2.988 million in dead money against the Giants' cap. That dead money results from the voidable year in his original Giants deal. His new contract, the financial terms of which have not yet been disclosed, does not offset that dead money hit.
The Giants have been trying to add talent to the cornerback room all offseason long, first in free agency, where they reported that they had tried to sign one of Stephen Nelson, Darious Williams, and Tre’Davious White.
When none of those signings materialized, the Giants hoped to get an outside cornerback in the draft. Because they traded away the higher of their two first-round draft picks in the Brian Burns deal, they were unable to acquire one of their two desired targets, Kool-Aid McKinstry or Kamari Lassiter.
The Giants will need to make a corresponding move to open a roster spot for Jackson.
In other roster/practice squad moves, the Giants signed defensive back Gervarrius Owens to their practice squad and waived linebacker K.J. Cloyd. Owens made the initial 53-man roster but then was a part of some roster juggling when the Giants were awarded Anthony Johnson, Jr. off waivers from the Packers
The Giants also released receiver Dennis Houston (hand/wrist) and offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (ankle) from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Houston was injured on August 20 to make room for safety Clayton Isbell. Mayfield was injured as part of the team’s 53-man cuts earlier this week.