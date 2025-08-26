NY Giants 2025 Roster Transaction Tracker: Tommy DeVito, Dante Miller Among Cuts
The 2025 New York Giants preseason was a fun three-game slate for the team, but now comes the very challenging part: paring the 90-man roster down to 53.
Some decisions will be straightforward, while injuries will influence others, and some will be particularly challenging. But after weeks of observation, including the three preseason games, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have the unfavorable task of telling over 30 young men who gave their all that they’re not going to be a part of the team moving forward.
“They put so much time and effort into being the best they can be to try to make a roster. Unfortunately, you can only keep a certain amount,” Daboll said after the Giants topped the New England Patriots 42-10 on Thursday night.
“I certainly appreciate everybody's work ethic and commitment to the team. Even the way the guys were playing all the way up to the end.
"I know it’s the third preseason game, but I think there is something to be said for the level of discipline and accountability and effort they give all the way through.
“We’re trying to build something, but these next couple of days are tough. Tough on the players and tough on the personnel staff, the coaching staff, because this is a relationship business.”
We gave you our 53-man roster projection on Friday. Be sure to check this page often, as we’ll update it with the names of those who didn’t get a roster spot, along with some analysis as the Giants wind down to the 4 p.m. deadline on August 26.
August 26 Transactions
Note: Transactions are not official until 4:01 PM on August 26 or whent he Giants announce them as official, whichever comes first.
QB Tommy DeVito (waived}
[Adam Schefter]
No one was expecting the Giants to keep Tommy DeVito on the roster, certainly not after the team traded up for quarterback Jaxson Dart in April. The surprise here, albeit somewhat mild given the events of the last several days, is that the Giants weren’t able to trade DeVito for at least a seventh round draft pick.
Was it a matter of Giants general manager overvaluing DeVito’s worth (as he’s reportedly been known to do in the past?) Perhaps.
The real surprise will be if the Giants are able to slide DeVito onto the practice squad, as he’s proven to be a solid QB2 option thanks to his preseason play.
RB Dante Miller (waived)
[The Athletic]
Running back Dante “Turbo” Miller’s chance of hanging around on the 53-man roster took a bit of a hit when rookie Cam Skattebo’s hamstring issue cleared up enough for Skattebo to get some preseason action in the finale.
While I thought the Giants would try to keep Miller, (whom I suspect they’re hoping lands on the practice squad), colleague Bob Folger had his doubts, rendering this analysis of the young man’s game.
"Throughout Miller’s 11 touches from scrimmage, it became obvious to these eyes that he’s an average running back. His decision-making is too slow between the tackles, and his penchant for bouncing runs outside is never going to make it against regular-season defenses.
"But get him in space in the screen game, and Miller turns into the Flash. He finished off this preseason with nary a drop, which included three more catches.
"Miller’s pass-blocking is as average as his running instincts. We’re not sure if he makes the roster, even if his special team potential is legit. His overall game remains unpolished. We’re not even sure he’ll ever have the feet or vision to play running back in this league.
"Yes, he enjoyed a positive preseason, but there remain several holes in his game that are hard to fix."
OLB Tomon Fox (waived)
[The Athletic]
The handwriting was on the wall regarding Fox, who has hung around for three seasons after signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina. Once the Giants added Chauncey Golston as a free agent and drafted Abdul Carter, there was no room for another edge rusher, though it will be of interest to see if the Giants try to get Fox onto the practice squad.
The Giants might in fact roll with TRace Ford for the practice squad as he had a better camp and preseason.
August 24 Transactions
CB T.J. Moore (IR)
[confirmed by the team]
TJ Moore, the undrafted free agent out of Mercer, suffered a broken femur in the preseason finale that necessitated a hospital stay for surgery.
The young defensive back has since been released from the hospital, but will spend the upcoming year on injured reserve, which will give him a chance to use the team’s facilities and have access to the medical and training staff. Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the young man.
S K'von Wallace (vested vetrean contract terminated)
[confirmed by the team]
Wallace was signed after the start of camp, when Anthony Johnson, Jr (shoulder) was waived with a failed physical designation. Wallace appeared in the first and third preseason games for the Giants, registering five tackles and one missed tackle per Pro Football Focus.
He also had one stop. Wallace plays a physical game, but the Giants, who are banged up at safety, are almost certain to add to the safety position in the coming days.
August 22 Transactions
(Note: These are all reported transactions unless otherwise noted.)
WR Montrell Washington
[confirmed by the team]
Washington finished as the Giants’ highest graded receiver (73.9 grade), having worked primarily from the slot. He hauled in seven out of his ten targets for 105 yards, with one drop, and a 50% contested catch rate, and was the intended target on one interception.
Where Washington had to earn his keep was on special teams, which is where he fell short. Playing just four total snaps, Washington didn’t record any tackles or plays of note.
WR Jordan Bly
[confirmed by the team]
Bly, an undrafted free agent out of Gardner-Webb, finished catching two out of four pass targets for 49 yards and no touchdowns. He played the majority of his snaps on the outside, where there is a logjam at receiver. Of his 49 yards, only six came after the catch, and at 6-foot and 166 pounds, Bly finished one of three in the contested catch area.
OL Jaison Williams
[confirmed by the team]
Given the numbers ahead of him, the odds of offensive tackle Jaison Williams making the 53-man roster were never a question. Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, finished as the team’s fourth-best pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he finished seventh overall among the team’s offensive linemen.
Williams was one of six Giants offensive linemen to not allow a quarterback pressure (out of 18 pass blocking snaps. Williams received snaps at right guard and right tackle, showing some potential that might be worth developing on the practice squad.
ILB Dyontae Johnson
[confirmed by the team]
A year ago, Johnson appeared to be on his way to a roster spot until a high ankle sprain landed him on IR for the majority of the season. Unfortunately, he never did pick up where he left off.
Getting a whopping 125 defensive snaps this summer (split about even between the run defense and the pass defense), Johnson managed just one pressure and eight tackles, with two missed tackles and just four stops.
With the team having added Chris Board for special teams, the numbers were stacked against Johnson, who could find himself on the practice squad after showing flashes this summer.
ILB KJ Cloyd
[confirmed by the team]
Cloyd was added to the training camp roster after the team lost ILB/special teamer Ty Summers to an injury. Cloyd, primarily a special teamer, finished with two solo tackles on specials, tying him with tight end Greg Dulcich (Jonathan Ward had three total tackles, two solo).
On defense, where Cloyd probably never had a realistic chance of making the team so long as Chris Board stayed healthy, Cloyd’s game was bogged down with missed tackles– in 110 snaps played.
CB O'Donnell Fortune
[confirmed by the team]
Fortune as the summer went on to the point where he might be a practice squad candidate. He finished, allowing just 57.1% of the pass targets against him to be completed for 83 yards, coming up with a respectable 99.1 NFL coverage rating. With the numbers in front of him, a roster spot would have taken a lot more, but again, there is potential there worth developing.
C Jimmy Morrissey
[confirmed by the team]
With the Giants expected to roll with Greg Van Roten as a potential backup center, Morrissey had an uphill quest to stick. The good news is that he continued to show promise, where a spot on the practice squad might be in his future, as Morrissey was one of six offensive linemen to in the three preseason games.
WR Zach Pascal
[confirmed by the team]
This one was a bit of a stinger as Pascal finished as PFF’s (76.4), Pascal hauling in five out of six pass turrets for 57 yards, 14 after the catch. Pascal, who shouldn’t be out of work too long, also posted zero drops and went three of four in the contested catch arena, .
He didn’t post any special teams tackles in 17 snaps, which may have been the deciding factor. That said, if we go on pure stats alone, Pascal had a more productive summer than another Giants receiver, Jalin Hyatt, who doesn’t contribute on special teams.
