NY Giants Offensive Preseason Game 3 Review: Firing on All Cylinders
Yes, both the New York Giants and New England Patriots held their starters out of the 2025 preseason finale. But look at things this way: if it’s backup vs. backs up, the Giants absolutely dominated the Patriots on the offensive side of the ball, and it wasn’t even close.
Some stats: the Giants converted 57% of their third-down attempts, finished with 431 net yards (to New England’s 191), had 320 net yards passing (to the Patriots’ 81), and averaged 6.6 yards per play.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is what an NFL offense is supposed to look like. Now, of course, the question is, can the Giants keep on that pace once the games start to count? That’s the hope, obviously, but only time will tell.
Quarterbacks
Jaxson Dart
The team's rookie quarterback finished the preseason like he started it: on fire. After mastering the preseason, Dart’s next step will be to do the same thing to the regular season. He’s not going to start Week 1, but it seems like just a matter of time and circumstance before he takes over the starting job.
On his first possession, Dart did a great job of managing a solid pocket, then broke it at the right moment and threatened the defense with his legs. However, Dart kept his eyes up and found Gunner Olszewski broken-play wide open and hit him perfectly on the move. The play went for 50 yards and set up Dart for the quick 7-yard throw he whizzed into Greg Dulcich for the early 7-0 lead.
Dart’s second and third possessions were derailed by twin third-down drops off the hands of Jalin Hyatt; both of these deep balls were right on the money.
On his fourth possession, Dart made another great pocket read to scramble for 23 yards, and had plenty of chances to protect himself by either sliding or running it out of bounds.
Instead, he foolishly lowered his shoulder, was tackled by a pursuing linebacker on his throwing shoulder, fumbled the ball, and was removed from the game by the spotter to be evaluated for a concussion. He didn’t have a concussion, but at that point, his night was over.
Dart must remember to be a team player by protecting himself in these situations, as removing your starting quarterback from the action can harm the team.
Other than that, Dart was top shelf everywhere else, as he’s been all preseason. He went 6 of 12 for 81 yards, plus the 23 yards on the ground, and moved the offense crisply. He showed great command, threw the ball accurately and on time, and managed the pocket very well.
Our favorite throw was an early incompletion where he just missed hitting Beaux Collins 25 yards downfield while absorbing a hit right under his chin. Under pressure, Dart still managed to throw a tightly covered downfield receiver open. The ball should have been caught, but he showed off his aggressive nature instead. We like the word “aggressive” in describing the team’s quarterback.
The good news is that Dart spent the rest of the night on the sideline alert, involved, and healthy. The regular season beast still awaits. When the time comes–and it should be soon–we can’t wait to see how he attacks it.
Jameis Winston
Stepping in for Dart, Winston’s first throw was lofted perfectly to Jalin Hyatt down the right sideline for a 28-yard touchdown, Winston’s best throw of the night.
Otherwise, Winston’s time on the field was spotty. He went 4 of 8 for 48 yards, and finished off his night by throwing a fourth-down interception in the end zone when he miscommunicated with Beaux Collins.
Still, this drive ate up a lot of clock, much like the two long drives that Winston navigated last week. The veteran is firmly entrenched in the team’s deep quarterback room as a valuable resource, a talented veteran who knows how to play this game.
Tommy DeVito
The star of this week’s quarterback group, DeVito, took over in the third quarter and proceeded to show the league the cost of acquiring him is not going to be cheap. One would think the Giants will be fielding offers from numerous teams for his services, right up until Tuesday’s cutdown date, as there’s no way DeVito is going to pass through waivers.
In fact, it wouldn’t be crazy for the Giants to hold onto all four quarterbacks and then wait for the offers and the injuries elsewhere to pile up, as they always do. That’s how good DeVito looked all preseason, like a legit NFL quarterback.
Playing the entire second half, DeVito’s offense had four possessions and scored touchdowns on three of them, all coming off his arm. He was incredibly accurate with every one of his throws and forthright with all of his decisions. Yes, it all came against backups, but there’s no hiding the fact that he showed great command and decision-making all night long.
He seemingly hit every receiver in stride. DeVito finished up 17 of 20 for 198 yards and the three scores. It was an outstanding performance.
In a league that is starving for quarterback depth, DeVito showed enough value in his game, especially his arm, to attract a lot of attention. We suppose that the Giants will move him – no way they expose him to waivers – but don’t be surprised if they find a way to keep him, as he showed this week that he’s too good to lose for nothing.
Running Backs
Cam Scattebo
Getting his first playing time of this preseason, the rookie, who’s been slowed by a hamstring injury, actually got the start and gained just 12 yards on three carries in limited playing time.
Even better news: he escaped the field without aggravating the hammy. On a night with numerous “good news” reports, keeping this intriguing rookie running back healthy and on track to open the season as part of the rotation is big.
He’s the only true power back this team has. We suppose he’ll be the short yardage back to start things off, and see where it goes from there.
Dante Miller
Throughout Miller’s 11 touches from scrimmage, it became obvious to these eyes that he’s an average running back. His decision-making is too slow between the tackles, and his penchant for bouncing runs outside is never going to make it against regular-season defenses.
But get him in space in the screen game, and Miller turns into the Flash. He finished off this preseason with nary a drop, which included three more catches.
Miller’s pass-blocking is as average as his running instincts. We’re not sure if he makes the roster, even if his special team potential is legit. His overall game remains unpolished. We’re not even sure he’ll ever have the feet or vision to play running back in this league.
Yes, he enjoyed a positive preseason, but there remain several holes in his game that are hard to fix.
Jonathan Ward
We think Ward is a better overall back than Miller, but we don’t think he makes it through cuts either. That being said, Ward can play in this league.
He’s quick to the hole with just enough vision to threaten the defense with his feet. His big-time execution of a 2H screen pass for 41 yards and a touchdown was him taking advantage of an opportunity without hesitation. It was one cut and off to the races.
He showed instant acceleration and had sufficient long speed to cover the distance. Later on, Ward showed off some much-needed power when he ran through several arm tackles on a 3rd-and-6 to get the first down. He really, really ran it up in there on this snap.
Overall, Ward’s numbers were 29 yards on six carries and 45 yards on two catches. He can play in this league, but we doubt it will be with the Giants.
Elijah Chatman
Getting a start at fullback, Chatman looked rather imposing while leading his back into the hole between the tackles, where he laid out a couple of heavy hits. There were a couple of snaps that also went nowhere.
He showed the physical ability to do the job, but the experience is just not there. We don’t know if Chatman did enough to make the final roster, but he remains an intriguing and likeable young player with some rather unusual talents.
Receivers
Jalin Hyatt
What to do with a deep threat who has trouble tracking the deep ball, who can’t deal with contact, and whose hands are as reliable as the weather?
Hyatt did catch both of his short targets for 6 yards each, but his two unforgivable drops of perfect Jaxson Dart deep balls begs the question if Hyatt is still here because of his draft pedigree.
He finally did hold onto a Jameis Winston deep ball for a 28-yard touchdown, which says something about why Hyatt is here. He can get open on deep routes and comeback routes, but it’s a limited tree. He doesn’t create after the catch, and he’s not a blocker.
In fact, his lack of physicality, even with this off-season’s added weight gain, remains problematic. We don’t know what the Giants will do with Hyatt, but right now, the receiver unit is lacking in talented options outside of Malik Nabers. This speedster will likely continue to hang around.
Beaux Collins
For the second successive week, this rookie made the wrong sight adjustment on a deep throw, and it led to an end zone interception that took Collins out of that trustworthy mix.
Though he’s had a promising training camp, it doesn’t look like he’s ready to play with the big boys, which is why Hyatt will likely hang around. Collins had a chance to make a diving catch of a deep out, but he came up empty.
He next dropped a short throw that was right in his bread basket. The good news is that he managed to get himself open. The bad news is that bad hands aren’t a good match at his position. This kid has size and speed and maybe has a future on the practice squad, but not on the 53-man roster.
Zach Pascal
All this veteran did this preseason was make good, reliable plays for his team. He made two strong catches vs. contact to move the chains, and he easily remains this team’s best blocking receiver.
That said, we don’t see how the team can keep this veteran because he lacks speed, but he’s also a fine special teamer who plays every special teams snap, and this week was the punt team’s fullback.
It would be a shame to lose his experience, but the numbers don’t appear to favor his sticking around. We hope we’re wrong.
Montrell Washington
This interesting, undersized veteran made a short catch near the sideline and once again made some yards after the catch with his very quick feet and turning radius.
On the very next snap, he made a catch over the middle for 11 yards, took a big hit, and held onto the ball. Washington finished with 3-26 on the night and remains a rather reliable slot option, but as has already been reported, he was among the first trimmed from the roster.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The team’s starting punt returner caught one 2-yard throw and, interestingly, took a direct snap for 6 yards around the end, showing some solid rushing instincts.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Though there are times when we wish Humphrey played with more urgency, there’s no denying his ability to make plays in the passing game with his size and speed.
His one catch this week was a big play, going for 38 yards along the sideline. We don’t think he’s making this roster, but that size is tough to find at his position.
Gunner Olszewski
Another intriguing option among the receiver group, Olszewski continued his productive preseason by catching three balls for 68 yards, which included a 50-yarder right off the bat when he shook wide open on a broken play.
He also showed a knack this preseason for shaking press coverage out of the slot with two more of these designed routes, including a 3rd-and-6 for 16 yards. We could see Olszewski making this roster given the organization’s familiarity with him and his ability to contribute on special teams.
Jordan Bly
Bly failed to haul in either of his two targets this week and has already been announced among the first cuts.
Antwane “Juice” Wells
This rookie took a short ball and made a couple of yards after contact. He also drew a personal foul on this short catch that went for 11 yards.
Wells is one of the better creators with the ball in this group, but we’re not sure he’ll beat the numbers; rather, we think the practice squad awaits.
Tight Ends
Thomas Fidone II
There’s no way this rookie is getting to the practice squad. To these eyes, he’s a certain final 53 candidate with those huge hands and stork-like size, which makes him quite the weapon down near the goal line.
This week, he hauled in a tightly contested short route at the goal line from four yards out for the score. Also on the plus side, he caught a short throw and got just enough yards for the first down, showing a good field sense.
Fidone also made a solid catch up the short seam and made a defender miss. He was tackled at the 1-yard line to complete a 28-yard catch-and-run. Fidone actually led the team in catches and yardage (4-39).
What also impressed us was how well he held his own in all of his blocking assignments, most of them coming in-line. Of his competition (Greg Dulcich), we think Fidone is the better blocker.
Greg Dulcich
There’s little doubt that Dulcich is this unit’s most polished receiver. His two touchdown catches this week were the result of pristine routes and reliable hands – a 7-yard seam, and a 1-yard pull on a naked bootleg toss.
Dulcich caught all four of his targets for 26 yards. He hasn’t dropped a ball all preseason. That said, you need your tight ends to be able to block, and that’s where Dulcich’s game comes up short.
Still, does Dulcich make this final 53? Only if the team keeps four tight ends–and we’re not sure that they will.
Offensive Line
Marcus Mbow
Getting the start and playing the entire first half at left tackle, the rookie wasn’t challenged often by the Patriots’ edge players as he dominated on the pass block and threw enough solid run blocks to contribute.
This kid is a player, but he may not be ready for prime time just yet. His feet are certainly NFL-ready, but we still think his upper body needs a bit more strength and bulk.
We do see him, though, as a potential swing tackle candidate, perhaps even someone who might challenge for right tackle next year if the team and Jermaine Eluemunor don’t agree to a contract extension.
Stone Forsythe
This veteran was the only offensive player who played every single offensive snap. He played right tackle in the first half and left tackle in the second half. Though there were occasional struggles with balance and footwork–Forsythe was the only O-lineman flagged for holding this week– he was also the starting tackle on a 35-point offensive explosion.
His unit dominated the other guys, and he was out there for every snap. At the very least, it showed that this veteran is in top shape and that he can play this game. Forsythe isn’t making this roster, but we’d hate to lose him to the waiver wire for nothing.
We’ve seen too many sub-par tackles in this team’s history to sneer at his game. Forsythe has the power to hold up and the experience to know where to line up and how to play this game. We think he has some value.
Aaron Stinnie
Getting the start at left guard, Stinnie’s game was flawless as it’s been all preseason. His main competition for the 53-man roster would seem to be Joshua Ezeudu, who’s really improved this year. Personally speaking, we’d go with Stinnie, but the team might opt for youth.
Evan Neal
If we’re being honest, we are having a tough time imagining Neal making the final 53. He played this week’s entire first half, and he once again struggled to survive on the pass block–and this coming against fellow backups.
Neal’s movements remain clunky. In a phone booth, he’s Superman, but this game is not often played in tight spaces, even at guard.
This team has too many better assets at guard right now, and Neal has already proven that he cannot play tackle. We think the time has come to cut bait on this former first-round pick.
We realize he won’t last long on the waiver wire, but it seems like that’s the only thing to do with him, though we doubt the team will actually take this step.
Bryan Hudson
Getting all the second-half snaps at left guard, this 25-year-old’s game is unusually economical, and we’re talking about his movements.
Although his lack of arm length and bulk concerns us, his balance is so good that it keeps him centered on his assignment with uncanny regularity. He was the second-half O-line’s best player, and that’s saying a lot as the group was very good across the board.
Hudson’s great block on the screen touchdown simply confirmed what we like about him: His movement skills are legit, as he got out in space and got just enough of his man to spring the solo move block.
He also gets his man on the second level when required. Don’t forget, this kid can also play center. We’d love to see him on the practice squad, where he can be further developed.
Jake Kubas
Playing left guard in the second quarter and right guard throughout the second half, we thought Kubas rebounded from what we thought was a subpar performance in the team’s first two preseason games.
In fact, Kubas neutralized his man on every single snap this week, and was alert and mobile throughout. The lack of a power game makes Kubas vulnerable. We don’t think he’s making the final 53, though we think a practice squad spot might be in order if he clears waivers.
Jaison Williams
The real eye-opener from this week’s game was the previously unknown, small-school youngster who became a legit prospect in the blink of a second-half performance at right tackle, which was quite intriguing.
Having played only right guard in throwaway snaps the first two games, this UDFA slid over to the outside and showed himself to have some intriguing movement skills at tackle.
This kid is big and lumbering, and probably needs to work on getting his body into NFL shape, but the size is legit, and the movements, including a knee-bending back pedal and some active hand punching, gave us pause.
On another team with few, if any, legit OL prospects, Williams would be a keeper. He’s not ready, but his size, athleticism, and versatility make him someone this team needs to add to the practice squad and hold onto. He’s got legit potential.
The team has already waived Williams, but we hope this isn’t the last time we see him in a Giants uniform.
Austin Schlottmann
Getting the start at center, Schlottmann did nothing to hurt his chances of making this team. We’re not sure he’s in fact going to make it, since this group has so many players who can line up over the ball in a pinch.
Schlottmann previously showed an ability to play guard as well, and this week, he was extremely solid with all of his assignments. We’re not sure that the team can afford holding onto a 30-year-old journeyman, but like so many of these O-linemen, we’d hate to lose him because it’s obvious that he can play.
Jimmy Morrissey
The final piece of an O-line unit that seemingly doesn’t have a clunker in the bunch, this young veteran ran the offense throughout the second half, and the offense didn’t skip a beat.
Morrissey is unlikely to make this team due to numerous obstacles, but he should secure a spot on the practice squad.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.