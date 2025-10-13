NY Giants Add Receiver, Linebacker to Round Out Its Practice Squad
The New York Giants have added two players to their practice squad to fill the two openings they had after signing kicker Jude McAtamney and linebacker Nevile Hewitt to the 53-man roster last Thursday.
The Giants added receiver Juice Wells, Jr., and linebacker Jonas Griffith to their now 16-man practice squad.
Wells, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after this year’s draft and who received $259,000 in guaranteed money, played his college ball at Ole Miss with current Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.
The receiver caught 6-of-7 pass targets in three preseason games for 24 yards and no touchdowns.
Griffith, 6-4 and 250 pounds, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also had a brief offseason stint with the Colts that year before landing back with the 49ers toward the end of 2020 and into 2021.
Griffith was most recently with the Broncos, for whom he played during the 2021-2023 seasons. He spent the 2023 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL suffered in practice.
Griffith was with the Broncos during the 2024 training camp but was released as part of the final roster cuts. He then underwent a second procedure on his ACL and missed the entire 2024 season while recovering.
The linebacker, who worked out for the Giants last month, has 92 tackles, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup, and one interception in 22 career games (12 starts), all with Denver, whom the Giants visit this weekend.
