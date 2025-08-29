NY Giants Make Adjustments to Roster, Practice Squad
The New York Giants’ roster gymnastics continued on Friday with several minor moves having been made.
Receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski cleared waivers and has been signed to the practice squad. To make room for him, outside linebacker Trace Ford was cut.
The Giants placed cornerback/special teamer Rico Payton, who was awarded to them off waivers the day after the initial 53-man roster was set, on injured reserve.
Payton, who is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue, will miss a minimum of four weeks. When he returns, he’s expected to take up a spot as a Giants core special teamer.
The Giants also added offensive lineman McLendon Curtis and linebacker Zaire Barnes to their practice squad.
Curtis, 6-foot-5 inches and 330 pounds, is a guard who went undrafted in 2023 out of Chattanooga. He initially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had the opportunity to work with current Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.
After a short stint on the Raiders’ practice squad, Curtis was signed to the Seahawks' 53-man roster. He was with Seattle through 2024, appearing in five games over his two seasons with the team.
Most recently, he was in the Arizona Cardinals’ training camp.
Barnes, 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds, was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 184 overall) by the Jets in 2023 out of Western Michigan.
Barnes contributed 32 special teams snaps in 2023. In 2024, he was placed on injured reserve and missed the season.
