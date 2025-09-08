Giants Country

NY Giants Swap Practice Squad Offensive Linemen 

The Giants add more versatility among their practice squad.

Patricia Traina

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks offensive lineman Reid Holskey (56) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks offensive lineman Reid Holskey (56) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Reid Holskey to their practice squad and have cut offensive lineman Curtis McClendon to open a spot, according to the daily transaction wire. 

Holskey, 6-6 and 306 pounds, played his college ball for the University of Miami, in Oxford, Ohio. 

He earned first-team All-MAC honors last year and was part of an offensive line that helped the run game achieve 135.3 yards per game and produce a 1,000-yard rusher last season. 

Holskey, who started 53 out of 53 games at right tackle for the Redhawks, was named the school’s Offensive Power Player of the Year. He also has experience at left tackle and at center.

Holskey initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens after the 2025 draft. After not making the 53-man roster this summer, he signed with the Texans' practice squad, but was released last week.

