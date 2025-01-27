SI

'Good Morning Football’ Tracks Down Video of Refs Awarding TD in 1954 Cotton Bowl

Stephen Douglas

A clip from the 1954 Cotton Bowl which is suddenly relevant today.
The NFC championship was full of interesting moments even if the final score lacked drama. One moment in particular took place in the fourth quarter as the Washiongton Commanders were backed up into their own end zone facing the impossible task of stopping the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push play.

After a Saquon Barkley gave the Eagles first and 10 from the one-yard line, the Commanders tried repeatedly to perfectly time the snap in a way that they might stand a chance to get a defensive stop. That led to Frankie Luvu jumping over the line multiple times before lineman Jonathan Allen jumped offside for a third straight penalty.

That's when the referee announced that he was ready to award the score to the Eagles if the Commanders didn't knock it off. Fans responded with a resounding, "Wait, what?"

Turns out that is a thing that can happen, even though it has never happened in the NFL. On Monday's episode of Good Morning Football they had video of the last time officials actually had to use the rule, which was the 1954 Cotton Bowl.

That really was palpably unfair. Though it looked more like the time that then-Jets strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi stuck his knee out and tripped a Miami Dolphins player during a punt.

Either way, we've all learned about a new rule for the second time this season.

