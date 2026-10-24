Goodbye, Joe Buck? Troy Aikman Just Opened the Door to a New Opportunity in Jerry’s World

Troy Aikman is the talk of the NFL broadcasting world right now, and for good reason. His 25-year-long relationship with Joe Buck spanned across multiple Super Bowls but could soon come to a bitter end at ESPN. Buck has already reportedly signed a long-term deal with the network. Aikman, on the other hand, was left in the dark, even though he’s represented by the same agency as Buck.

As Aikman muses over his next career move, he faces an uncertain future in broadcasting, even for a renowned analyst of his stature. CBS recently paired Jim Nantz with the newly promoted J.J. Watt (replacing Tony Romo) for the foreseeable future, and there aren’t any prime landing spots for Aikman at the moment if he wants to continue working in a No. 1 NFL booth.

So perhaps it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Aikman is considering other options outside of the world of broadcasting—including a potential job opportunity in the world of Jerry Jones.

The former Cowboys quarterback opened up about his future in an exclusive interview with Dallas insider Mike Fisher on Friday. Aikman was asked whether he would “go to lunch” with Jones, and he delved into his long-standing relationship with the Dallas owner.

“I would have lunch, breakfast, or dinner with Jerry any time he wants it. And it wouldn’t necessarily have to be because it’s a job interview. Just because, you know, we go back a long way,” Aikman said. “... I came in, I was 22 years old, I was his very first draft pick. There’s a lot within that relationship, both from the beginning—when he began as the owner, when I began my NFL career as a quarterback for 12 years of my life, playing for him—and then, even in the years that have followed. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been through the highest of highs, we’ve been through some pretty tough moments as well. Our relationship is complicated. I think he would agree with that, but it is one that’s built, I believe, on respect.

“This week, he said some really kind things which meant a lot to me, quite honestly. So yeah, I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don’t know if there would be or if there ever would be an opportunity. But if Jerry came to me and felt that, in his heart, I could lend some services that would help make them better, I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that.”

Aikman, whose contract with ESPN expires after the Super Bowl in February, noted that he was “open for business” and keeping all his options on the table, whether it’s broadcasting for another network or exploring an organizational role within an NFL franchise. Given his 12-year run with the Cowboys back in the day, returning home to Dallas feels like the obvious move there.

Aikman notably worked as a consultant for the Dolphins last offseason, during which he helped advise the franchise during its search for a new general manager and head coach. At his current career crossroads, if he does decide to pivot to a job working closer with NFL teams, he should expect a significant downgrade in salary. It’s “highly unlikely” any franchise would pay Aikman a salary for a front-office position comparable to what he was making in the booth, sources told Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske.

Assuming Aikman would settle for lower pay, the big question still remains: Would Jerry Jones want him in the Cowboys’ building?

What Jerry Jones has said about Troy Aikman amid ESPN feud

Jones has long been one of the most high-profile and recognizable owners in the NFL. He’s notoriously stubborn (AT&T Stadium vs. the sun is one of the best rivalries within the NFC East) and holds the holy trifecta of roles (owner, president, and GM) in a franchise he bought with his oil money over three decades ago. Connections matter to Jones—back when he acquired the Cowboys, he replaced then-head coach Tom Landry with his former college teammate, Jimmy Johnson.

Last week, Jones said he was aware of Aikman’s blunt comments on his ESPN contract situation. He then spoke glowingly of the ex-Cowboys star’s off-field talents and seemed open to the idea of Aikman getting a front office gig:

“Troy is very capable, and he’s so—really relatively speaking—he’s in his youth as careers go,” Jones said. “And he’s very capable of doing any one of a number of things, certainly anything to do with football. I don’t know of any area short of getting that kind of feeling, I don’t know of any area that Troy Aikman wouldn’t be qualified and competent to go into.”

Jerry Jones says he has been following former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman’s comments on expiring broadcast deal. When asked about the possibility of Troy shifting to front office work, Jerry expressed confident in his ability to succeed there: pic.twitter.com/IweklsQ8HV — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 21, 2026

At 84 years old, Jones still doesn’t seem willing to cede his organizational power anytime soon. At the same time, Aikman probably isn’t interested in a figurehead position and would want to contribute something meaningful to a franchise which he won three Super Bowls with and served as the only NFL home he’s ever known.

It remains to be seen what kind of valuable role Jones could offer Aikman, but it’s clear the two still maintain a great deal of respect for each other. Surely, they could make it work if Aikman decides to leave the world of broadcasting for good.

“As I’m into my last year at ESPN, I’m realizing that this is something that could very well be taken away from me,” Aikman told Fisher. “For the first time, I’m realizing how much I really do—I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve always known that. But until you risk having something taken away from you, I think sometimes you tend to maybe take things for granted.

“And so, for the first time probably in my career, I’m realizing, you know, this is a great profession. It’s been a great ride for me, and I hope it’s not over.”