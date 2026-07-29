How Much Do NFL Mascots Make? Salaries, Pay Range and Perks

The stars on NFL game days are the players on the field, but as of late, mascots have certainly been trying to steal the spotlight from them.

The role of a mascot appears simple, cheer on the team on game days and entertain the fans at the stadium but in reality, there is more to the jobs these days from daredevil stunts, charity appearances to making social media videos. A mascot’s job can vary from team to team, but many continue to take on greater roles and responsibilities with their organizations. As mascots get ready for another season captivating from the sidelines, here’s a closer look at exactly what the jobs of a mascot are, and how much they get paid.

How Much Do NFL Mascots Make?

Officially, it remains unclear how much NFL mascots are making these days.

Unlike with NFL players, there aren’t official listings or reports detailing how much NFL mascots make. Casino.org wrote in 2024 that the highest-paid mascots were making a $65,000 salary. The Daily Aztec wrote in 2025 that the average salary for mascots was between $40,000 and $60,000.

Related: Ranking Every NFL Mascot: The Funniest, Scariest and Most Controversial Sideline Characters

Eric Aaberg, who played the Cowboys mascot Rowdy for nearly a year from 2022-23, told People in 2025 of his pay on the job, "You get paid about $10 an hour—and then if it's a game day, you get $200 on top.”

Are NFL Mascots Full-Time Employees?

Some NFL mascots are part-time employees while others work as a mascot on a full-time basis, depending on the team. Aaberg told People that his job as Rowdy was a part-time role. Meanwhile, Dan Meers, who formerly played the Chiefs’ mascot K.C. Wolf, described his role with the Chiefs as a full-time one.

Outside of football game days, NFL mascots are often expected to take part in corporate and community appearances

How NFL Mascot Salaries Compare to Other Sports

While there have been rumors that Nuggets mascot Rocky was making around $625,000, a salary that would be about 10 times as much as the rumored average salaries for most NFL mascots, this rumor has since been debunked by Westword. The outlet instead reported that the ownership group of the Nuggets posted a job opening for a “mascot performer” in 2024 that included a salary range. between $70,000 and $130,000.

Related: How Much Do Cheerleaders Earn Per Game & Season?

Like with NFL mascots, it is not fully clear how much mascots in other professional sports earn. There are claims that some mascots in the NBA and NHL make as much as six figures, but no definitive proof.

What Does an NFL Mascot’s Job Actually Include?

An NFL mascot’s job entails much more than simply cheering for the team during games. Aaberg described to people that on game days he would be at the stadium hours before the game started, meeting fans, signing autographs and interacting with the crowd.

Mascots must also stay in shape to keep up with the physical toll of moving around for hours on gameday while wearing a heavy costume. They are tasked with bringing the energy and learning dances, along with performing elaborate stunts for some of the most ambitious mascots. Along with games, many mascots attend the mascot summit and the best mascots will get invited to Pro Bowls.

Off the field, Aaberg estimated that Rowdy attended 150 corporate-sponsored events over a year. For Meers, he traveled to 12 countries, 38 events, visited military installations and an estimated 10,000 events from birthdays to weddings, community events and more, according to the Chiefs’ website.

Meers noted to The Atlantic in a 2017 interview about the job, “We do a lot of marketing, promotion, and community relations. There’s more to it than throwing on a costume and being entertaining.” These days, that could include running and performing in social media videos, campaigns and learning dances, among a varie

How to Become an NFL Mascot

There are multiple ways that people become NFL mascots. A number of NFL mascots previoulsy worked as their school’s mascot in college or as another mascot. Aadberg told People he was “sought after” thanks to his prior experience and several clips going viral. He went through an interview process and did well thanks to his “vibes.”

Along with interviews, a number of mascots go through tryouts to get the job. Mascot openings don’t come open too often, however. Recently, the Ravens “held a search” for two mascots following the drumstick injury to Poe, and brought back both Edgar and Allen.

Is Being an NFL Mascot a Long-Term Career?

Like with any job, it depends on the person and company.

Career lengths for mascots can vary significantly. For some, being an NFL mascot can be a long-term career. Meers, who retired in 2025, spent 35 years as the Chiefs’ mascot K.C. Wolf. Former mascot Curtis Dvorak played Jaxson de Ville for the Jaguars for 19 years. Aaberg, meanwhile, spent less than a full year as the Cowboys’ mascot.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated