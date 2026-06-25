Ranking Every NFL Mascot: The Most Funny, Scary and Controversial Sideline Characters

NFL mascots have become some of the most popular figures at nearly every stadium. There are 28 teams that have mascots, who represent the franchise on the sideline at each home game.

Related: The Four NFL Teams Without a Mascot, and Why They Prefer It That Way

These days, however, mascots are far from just figures wearing costumes and cheering on their teams. The modern-day NFL mascots are pulling off stadium-sized stunts, becoming social media stars and are out representing their organization in the community.

So which mascots are doing it best? As mascots continue to reign over NFL sidelines and celebrations, Sports Illustrated has ranked all 28 of them.

28. Major Tuddy (Commanders)

Major Tuddy has had a controversial start to his tenure as the Commanders’ mascot. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The newest mascot in the NFL, Major Tuddy became the Commanders’ mascot in 2023. A pig inspired by the “Hogs” offensive line of Washington’s glory days, Major Tuddy’s arrival spurred controversy in D.C. Not only was he not met warmly by many Commanders fans , the original Hogs—Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Doc Walker, Fred Dean and RB John Riggins— filed a trademark lawsuit against the team. The Commanders have now tried—and failed—several times to honor their own legends , though they are working to do a better job of it since Josh Harris has taken ownership of the team.

27. Raider Rusher (Raiders)

The original Raider Rusher mascot was terrifying. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders introduced their mascot Raider Rusher in 2013 as part of their youth initiative. They might have been better off not doing so. The mascot came from the NFL and Nickelodeon show NFL Rush Zone, and unfortunately, Raider Rusher screams black hole nightmare more than the kid-friendly figure the franchise was aiming for.

26. Captain Fear (Buccaneers)

Do not mess with Captain Fear. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the name “Captain Fear” wasn’t enough to scare opponents coming into Raymond James Stadium, then the pirate’s piercing blue eyes and jagged smile staring into their soul should do the trick. The current version of Captain Fear arrived in 2000, when he was rescued by the coast guard on the waters of Tampa Bay. While he fits the look of a fierce pirate, he is certainly not the friendliest-looking mascot out there.

25. Pat Patriot (Patriots)

Pat Patriot is always smiling for a selfie. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Born on July 4, 1776, Pat Patriot has been the Patriots’ mascot since the 1990s. He is based on the popular Pat Patriot cartoon figure that was long featured on the team’s helmets in the early days of the franchise. Pat’s height is “head and shoulders above the competition” and his weight is “100% muscle.” While Pat Patriot is described as a “larger-than-life crowd pleaser” and is known for his smile, his expression is still quite scary-looking.

24. Steely McBeam (Steelers)

Steely McBeam is the Steelers’ mascot. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drafted to be the Steelers’ mascot in 2007, Steely McBeam enjoys cheering for the Steelers and working out . The name was chosen by Diane Roles, who submitted one of 70,000 entries in a competition to name the mascot, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Steely McBeam, whose name has Irish roots in tribute to the Rooney family , got to show off his heritage when the Steelers traveled to Dublin last season for their win over the Vikings, where McBeam could be seen performing the Irish dance in the middle of the streets. His dance moves are solid, just don’t let him start singing .

23. T.D. (Dolphins)

It’s not easy to be as hype as T.D. the Dolphin. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dolphins once had a real dolphin named Flipper as their mascot, but their current mascot is T.D, which stands for both touchdown and the Dolphins. The seven-foot Dolphin joined the franchise as their mascot in 1997 after then head coach Jimmy Johnson signed him in free agency after he attended “Atlantis University.” In his free time, T.D. enjoys deep sea diving and surfing, and his favorite movies include Jaws and Finding Nemo.

22. Billy Buffalo (Bills)

Billy Buffalo will be cheering on the Bills at a new stadium this season. | Kirby Leei-Imagn Images

Billy Buffalo was drafted in 2000, joining the Bills after originally roaming the plains. Billy wears his initials instead of a number on his jersey and his favorite food is wings. The Bills gave Billy Buffalo a makeover in 2018, and while the new look initially wasn’t received well by the fan base, he has a much friendlier appearance overall now.

New look. Same Billy Buffalo.



Our favorite mascot is back and looking better than ever! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/rj2pKkR4XX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 26, 2018

21. Rowdy (Cowboys)

Rowdy is America’s mascot. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rowdy has been the Cowboys’ mascot for nearly three decades, and is about as old as the Cowboys’ championship drought—he was born six months after their last Super Bowl victory. Rowdy’s hobbies include horsing around, wrangling wins and even joining in on some drills . Sports Illustrated once named Rowdy as the NFL’s most hated mascot , but he has since made great strides since his controversial celebration with Terrell Owens .

Before Rowdy, the Cowboys had an unofficial mascot named Crazy Ray , who was played by Wilford Jones for over 40 years before his death in 2007.

20. Roary (Lions)

Roary is the Lions’ cheerful mascot. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roary the Lion has been cheering on the Lions since 2011. Before Roary, the Lions had a different lion mascot for decades named Bubbles, per ABC7 Detroit . Perhaps no mascot has better hair than Roary, who always is rocking his stellar mane.

19. Chomps and Brownie the Elf (Browns)

Chomps and Brownie the Elf represent the Browns. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Browns have two mascots—Chomps the dog and Brownie the Elf. Brownie was the franchise’s initial mascot when the team began play in 1946 in the All-America Football Conference. When Art Modell took over the team, he told reporters of Brownie, “My first official act as owner of the Browns will be to get rid of that little f---er.” Modell would later go on to relocate the Browns to Baltimore.

Brownie the Elf has returned as the team’s mascot in recent years, though not without some confusion. “I don’t know what to think about it,” Myles Garrett told ESPN in 2024. “It’s original, it’s unique. But I’ve always been more of a fan of the dog. I mean, we’re the Dawg Pound, but we’ve got an elf?”

Brownie the Elf also returned as the team’s midfield logo in 2022 after the fans overwhelmingly voted in his favor.

18. Big Red (Cardinals)

Cardinals mascot Big Red is an intimidating figure. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Red—the mascot, not the cheerleader —was hatched in 1998, coming out of his egg in the middle of Sun Devil Stadium to the tune of 50,000 fans. Big Red enjoys watching Animal Planet and eating bird seed or gummy worms—just do not serve him chicken wings. While Big Red is an intimidating creature, he earns bonus points for his origin story.

17. Who Dey (Bengals)

Who Dey represents the Bengals. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Who Dey is the Bengals’ jolly mascot, a tiger named after the team’s famous chant. Who Dey’s appearance has changed quite a bit over the years, but he remains dancing and rooting for the Bengals. Who Dey is ambitious; his life missions include live streaming with Ja’Marr Chase and riding in Tee Higgins’s car.

16. Gumbo and Sir Saint (Saints)

Gumbo and Sir Saint are the Saints’ two mascots. | Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

The Saints boast two mascots—Gumbo, a dog, and Sir Saint, a man with a humongous chin. Gumbo was originally a St. Bernard dog and was played by four different dogs before he was eventually replaced by a human in a dog costume in the 1990s. Sir Saint joined the picture in 2008, and perhaps was the good luck charm that helped the Saints bring home their first Lombardi Trophy in 2009.

15. Staley Da Bear (Bears)

Even Staley Da Bear is in on the Mike Ditka costumes. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears’ mascot since 2003, Staley Da Bear is named after the franchise’s original moniker, the Decatur Staleys. According to his Bears bio , Staley is a two-time medalist at the Celebrity Mascot Olympics, earning a gold in rock, paper, scissors and a silver in the staring contest. Staley is all in on the Ben Johnson–led Bears, recently rocking a shirt that says “Good. Better. Best.”

14. T-Rac (Titans)

Cheerleaders, beware. | Tom Kreager / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

T-Rac was introduced as the Titans’ mascot during their inaugural season as the Tennessee Titans in 1999. T-Rac is a raccoon, paying homage to the state animal of Tennessee. He attended college at the Tennessee Academy of Fine Arts and Hysteria and is most famous for once swallowing a cheerleader.

Before the franchise moved to Tennessee, the Houston Oilers’ unofficial mascot was the Roughneck .

13. Rampage (Rams)

Rampage has been much more popular than the Rams’ first attempt at a mascot. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams initially introduced their mascot, Rampage, in 2010 when the franchise was still located in St. Louis, with the name Rampage beating out Archie, Ramsey, Rammer and Rush in a fan vote.

“He has the coating of a stuffed animal, but the build of a superhero,” president Kevin Demoff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of Rampage back in 2010.

The Rams tried having a mascot back in the 1990s that looked like a rat named Ramster, but it did not catch on and was dismissed in 1996. Nearly 15 years later, they brought in Rampage, who has been much more popular. Rampage loves rocking different game-day fits to the stadium each week and most recently won the NFL’s award for most impactful mascot within their community for the second consecutive year.

12. Swoop (Eagles)

Swoop has been the Eagles’ mascot for three decades. | Saquan Stimpson/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since skydiving into Veterans Stadium in 1996 , Swoop has been the Eagles’ mascot for three decades. According to his Eagles bio, Swoop’s diet consists of cheesesteak, soft pretzels and “smaller birds” such as the Ravens, Cardinals, Seahawks and Falcons. Swoop can sometimes be overlooked for another classic Philadelphia mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, and now even the city’s relative newcomer, Gritty.

11. Miles and Thunder (Broncos)

Miles has been the Broncos’ mascot for over two decades. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the Broncos celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl victory in 1999, lightning struck the sky above the Rocky Mountains and created Miles , the Broncos’ mascot. Miles would join the franchise two years after his birth, and has cheered for the team since— often atop the scoreboard.

The Broncos also have Thunder, a horse that leads the team onto the field and travels down the field whenever the team scores. Thunder was introduced in 1983, and four different horses have taken on the role.

10. Viktor the Viking (Vikings)

Viktor the Viking has been with the Vikings for nearly two decades. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Born in the year 960, Viktor the Viking is easily the NFL’s oldest mascot. According to his bio , Viktor was encased in ice by Thor himself at the bottom of Lake Superior. He finally thawed in 2007, and upon hearing the Vikings “engaged in battle” on Sundays, he traveled to the team and eventually joined as their mascot. These days, Viktor can be seen leading Skol chants, creating funky touchdown celebrations and celebrating the latest holiday with grandma or the fans .

The Vikings have previously had several other mascots including Vikadontis Rex, a dinosaur, and Ragnar the Viking, one of the few human mascots in sports.

9. Sourdough Sam (49ers)

49ers’ mascot Sourdough Sam always wears a smile on his face. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Fittingly, the 49ers’ mascot Sourdough Sam is a miner and carries the name of the city’s signature bread. Sourdough Sam also goes by the nicknames “Sour Dizzle” and “Sam the Man,” though Google turns up absolutely no usage of the Sour Drizzle moniker outside of the team’s own website . No mascot is having a cooler summer than Sam, who has traveled to Australia as the 49ers prepare to head down under to face the Rams.

The 49ers’ original mascot, however, was a donkey named Clementine in tribute to the song “Oh My Darling, Clementine.” Clementine appeared at 49ers games in the 1950s and 1960s.

8. Freddie Falcon (Falcons)

The Falcons’ two biggest stars—Bijan Robinson and Freddie Falcon. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freddie Falcon is not just a mascot, he’s a world record holder. In 2025, he set the Guinness world record for highest indoor rope swing drop, a stunt he often performs. Freddie Falcon has been the franchise’s mascot since 1984. Before Freddie Falcon, the team did briefly use multiple real falcons as their mascot, but they stopped after two of them got lost.

7. Blitz (Seahawks)

Blitz helped the Seahawks celebrate their Super Bowl victory this season. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Blitz the Seahawk was born in 1998, and has been a member of the franchise since. He has been with the team through its two Super Bowl victories , including the most recent one in February. Blitz can be often found birdwatching , cheering on the Seahawks and ragebaiting opposing fan bases —especially his division rivals . He will also ensure teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba receives the correct trophy the first time should he win another award.

6. Edgar, Allan and Poe (Ravens)

Poe is one of the Ravens’ three mascots. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Ravens have three lovable mascots in Edgar, Allan and Poe, fittingly named after the writer of the poem that inspired the team’s name. Poe suffered an injury to his drumstick in 2022 during a preseason game of the Mascot Classic, but returned in the season finale to the thrill of the Ravens’ fan base.

During Poe’s absence, the Ravens conducted a search to fill his spot , and ended up bringing mascots Edgar and Allan out of retirement. Edgar, Allan and Poe were all “hatched” in 1998, two years after the franchise’s inception.

5. Toro (Texans)

Toro is the Texans’ friendly prankster of a mascot. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A recent inductee into the Mascot Hall of Fame, Toro has been the Texans’ mascot since the franchise’s inception. He is a Taurus, a perennial Pro Bowler and prankster . Toro can almost always be seen having a good time … so long as his mom isn’t embarrassing him and he isn’t chasing down a young Christian McCaffrey .

HAPPY NATIONAL MASCOT DAY TO THE BEST IN THE BIZ 🤘 pic.twitter.com/c4Ke5CEx6g — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 17, 2026

4. K.C. Wolf (Chiefs)

K.C. Wolf is a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The “director of shenanigans” and Chiefs Kingdom’s “biggest party animal,” K.C. Wolf was the first NFL mascot inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame. A 1989 baby like the Chiefs’ most famous fan, Taylor Swift, K.C. Wolf has been the Chiefs’ mascot for 37 years. The longtime man behind the Chiefs’ mascot, Dan Meers, retired last offseason, but K.C. Wolf remains ever-present around Arrowhead Stadium. As of late, he’s been busy releasing his music, aka his KC Wolf Jamz .

The NFL's longest-tenured mascot is officially hanging up the suit.



Thank you Dan for your commitment to Chiefs Kingdom over the past 35 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HHp4Pexijf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 1, 2025

3. Sir Purr (Panthers)

Sir Purr always makes sure Panthers fans keep pounding. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sir Purr is That Bear. So what does being That Bear entail? Waking up before 4 a.m. , doing push-ups and an ice bath facial before 6 a.m. The Panthers’ mascot, however, isn’t all business. Whether it’s dancing, crashing into walls, downing a punt or reminding fans to keep pounding, Sir Purr is always bringing the entertainment to Bank of America Stadium.

That time Sir Purr downed a punt and then Steelers QB Kordell Stewart ran for an 80-yard TD on the next play 😂 pic.twitter.com/4SqnTdmi1O — NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2025

2. Jaxson de Ville (Jaguars)

Jaxson de Ville jumps into the pool. | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally a stray cat found at EverBank Stadium, Jaxson De Ville has been the Jaguars’ mascot since 1996. The 403-pound Jaguar is known for his jump into the stadium before every home game and even belly-flopping into the pool after some wins. He is a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame and one of the league’s most beloved mascots. Let’s just not bring back the speedo …

1. Blue (Colts)

Colts mascot Blue did his signature celebration with Cam Bynum after a turnover. | INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It’s been two decades since the Colts hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, but at least they had one trophy to celebrate last year—Blue winning his fifth NFL mascot of the year award. Known for his viral celebrations, pie in the face pranks and “shaking his groove thing ,” Blue has been the Colts’ mascot since 2006. Blue’s favorite foods include “filet of Jaguar” and he is allergic to Patriots fans. He is one of five NFL mascots in the Mascot Hall of Fame and the easy choice for the best mascot in the league.

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