How to Watch Super Bowl LX Between Patriots, Seahawks

The biggest sporting event of the year is here.

On Sunday. the Patriots will do battle with the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX to determine this season’s champion at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It figures to be a very exciting game between two talented teams and a fascinating matchup at quarterback featuring the up-and-coming Drake Maye dueling veteran Sam Darnold. The week leading up to the game gave both sides the opportunity to show off the multitude of personalities that make up each roster. All the ingredients are present for an entertaining, competitive football game that will make this Super Bowl one to remember.

Whether you’re tuning in as a sports fan or just want to hang out for the night with friends and family with a multitude of dips within arm’s reach, you’ll want to have your television tuned in to Super Bowl LX. To that end, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Super Bowl between New England and Seattle.

How to watch the Super Bowl

NBC will be broadcasting Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks. As such, the game will be available on all NBC platforms.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET Super Bowl LX will be broadcast on the NBC channel. You must check your cable listings for the exact channel of your local affiliate. In Boston, NBC 10 will be carrying the Super Bowl. In Seattle, King 5 News is the NBC affiliate that fans must tune into to watch the big game.

How to stream the Super Bowl

This year there are several options to stream Super Bowl LX between the Pats and Seahawks for the cable-cutting fan.

Fans can subscribe to a live television streaming service that carries NBC such as YouTube TV or Fubo. This works the same as a cable subscription but one must stream it through an app rather than a cable box. Check your local listings on your service of choice to find the exact channel number for NBC ahead of the big game.

For those without a subscription to a live television service, NBC will be streaming this year’s Super Bowl on Peacock. The network’s app is subscription-based as well, so fans need to sign up in order to watch the Super Bowl via Peacock. There is no free trial; subscriptions start at $10.99 per month at the lowest tier that includes live sports. Fans with a subscription will be able to view the live broadcast of Super Bowl LX through the Peacock app.

No matter how you’re watching, it’s going to be a fun Super Bowl. Enjoy!

