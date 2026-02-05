MMQB Staff Picks for Seahawks-Patriots in Super Bowl LX

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Manage Cookies

Super Bowl LX is finally here! It was 22 weeks ago that we were staring at the start of a new season and the MMQB’s writers and editors looked into their crystal balls to see how it would all unfold. We’ve checked the tape and, nope, nobody had Seahawks-Patriots as the final game with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.

But here we are, and it is an interesting matchup. We’ve had coverage all week on the two teams still standing . Plus, Super Bowl history lessons with rankings of the 60 greatest moments and a look back at Super Bowl III with Joe Namath . But you are probably here for our thoughts on this upcoming game, so let’s get right to our staff picks and bold predictions.

Our staffers:

Albert Breer , senior NFL reporter

Conor Orr , senior writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Matt Verderame , staff writer

Greg Bishop , senior writer

Michael Rosenberg , senior writer

Andrew Brandt , business of football columnist

John Pluym , managing editor

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Clare Brennan , associate editor

SI graphic.

Albert Breer

Seahawks 23, Patriots 20

MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Patriots’ path to a win here is by taking this game to the place their first three playoff games went—a rockfight, predicated on a tough team betting on itself in the fourth quarter. If New England wins, I think Drake Maye will have to play his best game and make plays with his legs, the run game will have to shorten the game, and the interior of the defensive line, behind Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, will have to exploit the middle of the Seahawks’ offensive line. There are a lot of ifs there. And while I have a ton of respect for what New England’s accomplished, and have a hard time picking against them in this spot, I just think the Seahawks have too many answers, and a much wider road to get to the podium stand around 10 p.m. ET.

If Seattle can handle the Patriots’ defensive tackles, there’ll be matchups to exploit in the pass game, and Kenneth Walker III should have some room to run, and the Seattle defensive line is so tough and physical. And I think it all adds up to a loaded Seattle team being just a little too much for a Patriots team that’s accomplished a lot.

Bold prediction: Smith-Njigba will match Demaryius Thomas’s record for receptions by a receiver in a Super Bowl, with 13 catches. (Running back James White had 14 in Super Bowl LI.) I think JSN has become the NFL’s toughest cover—there may be better receivers in the league, but I don’t think there’s one right now that’s harder to erase from the game, regardless of what you throw at him, than the 23-year-old phenom. So I think Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak is going to find matchups, and the player who once had 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a Rose Bowl (that’s not a misprint) will cement his reputation as a big-time big-game weapon.

Conor Orr

Patriots 17, Seahawks 16

MVP: Robert Spillane

This selection is going to horrify Patriots fans, because I have picked against the team every single week of the playoffs so far. But I am bored with the obvious assertion that Seattle is a better team that will simply outmatch New England. That is probably true. I would imagine if I were a member of the Seahawks, I’d be supremely confident right now going into the game. However, there is always another possibility in this world and I am willing to explore the idea that something incredibly catastrophic happens early on and the game just spirals in another direction. Again, it is unlikely, but this process is about me and getting my cheap thrills wherever they come. But, we just saw Curt Cignetti turn around Indiana . Perhaps Mike Vrabel will pull a similar stunt with the Patriots, who were 4–13 last year. In order for the Patriots to win the game, they are going to have to earn turnovers in bunches. This means throwing Sam Darnold off his spot, preventing play-action and, ultimately, getting lucky.

Bold prediction: Robert Spillane will recover a fumbled toss sweep and take it 91 yards for a touchdown at the start of the second half, bringing the Patriots back to life after a dormant first two quarters and changing the tenor of the game from there.

Gilberto Manzano

Seahawks 25, Patriots 24 (OT)

MVP: DeMarcus Lawrence

By now, if you don’t believe in Sam Darnold you’re just stubbornly holding onto preconceived notions from his first three seasons with the Jets. Surroundings matter in the NFL, and Darnold has found a home with a loaded Seattle squad that got very good, very fast in two years with coach Mike Macdonald.

While the Seahawks have the better roster, the Patriots won’t be outmatched because coach Mike Vrabel has formed a stout defense in his first season in New England. I can see Milton Williams, Christian Gonzalez and the rest of this tough Patriots defense giving Darnold fits early in the game, but Darnold has had impeccable timing with star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Even in the ugly games, Darnold and Smith-Njigba seem to connect when it matters most. Having the ability to make clutch plays amid a chess match—and there will be high-level coaching from both sides with Macdonald and Vrabel standing on the sidelines—will make all the difference in what could be a close game for four-plus quarters.

Drake Maye has a bright career ahead of him, but he has struggled throughout the postseason. The way his offense stalled for long stretches in its first three playoff games could hurt New England against a star-studded Seattle defense. Then again, Maye made enough plays to get the Patriots out of the AFC despite facing the dominant defenses of the Chargers, Texans and Broncos.

As you can tell, I’m a bit indecisive about how this one will play out, but I think Darnold will find a way to end one of the best comeback stories of all time with a Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara.

Bold prediction: I won’t count my Super Bowl MVP pick as a bold prediction. After all, Lawrence did have two scoop-and-score touchdowns in one half against the Cardinals earlier this season. However, this will be Darnold’s award if this prediction occurs: Super Bowl LX will end with a two-point conversion in overtime, just like in Week 16, when the Seahawks beat the Rams to become the first team in NFL history to have a walk-off two-point conversion in overtime. They’ll do it again here for all the marbles, as Darnold connects with Smith-Njigba for the walk-off score.

Matt Verderame

Seahawks 30, Patriots 17

MVP: Kenneth Walker III

The Patriots have enjoyed a tremendous ascent. Last year, they won four games, had one of the league’s weakest rosters and punctuated the season by firing a one-and-done head coach in Jerod Mayo. Coming into 2025, there was hope of a major jump after hiring Mike Vrabel while also signing a litany of impact free agents including Stefon Diggs, Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III, Robert Spillane, Mack Hollins and others to pair with second-year quarterback Drake Maye

However, while the Patriots are a good team and an excellent story, the Seahawks are coming into Super Bowl LX as the rightful favorite. Seattle went 14–3 in the regular season while posting terrific wins over the Rams, 49ers, Texans and Jaguars, among others. The defense leads the league in points allowed, has a secondary with stars in Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori and Coby Bryant, and an offense featuring the league’s leading receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

For New England to win this game, it’ll need to survive a leaky offensive line, which has allowed 15 sacks in three postseason games. It will also need to plaster the Seahawks’ receivers with its trio of quality corners in Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Davis. And finally, the Patriots must force a few mistakes from San Darnold, who, although he’s having a dream season, also had the third most interceptions in 2025 with 14.

Bold prediction: The game will essentially be over by halftime because the Seahawks will pressure Maye on more drop-backs than not. Maye was sacked 47 times this season, fewer than only Geno Smith, Cam Ward and Justin Herbert. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald will have Maye running for his life all evening, much like Patrick Mahomes was against the Eagles a year ago.

Greg Bishop

Seahawks 19, Patriots 16

MVP: Rashid Shaheed

The Seahawks are the choice. This isn’t because I see Super Bowl LX as a blowout, although that’s possible. The NFL players I’ve spoken with this week all echoed the same theme—it will be closer than the general public seems to anticipate. Why? Start with the quarterback. Everything I’ve seen ranks the quarterbacks in this game as fairly even. The 2025 season screams that that’s not true. Nothing against Sam Darnold. He’s legit. Even those who said he couldn’t prove it when it mattered cannot spew such nonsense now. But look at Seattle more closely, right when it became truly, fully, must-watch dominant. What changed? Special teams. Which started with a special player, Shaheed, whom the Seahawks traded for at the deadline. He ranked fourth in yards per return. He sped downfield on reverses. He all but ended the divisional round game by returning the opening kickoff for a score. More than that, Shaheed changed games—with one play, sometimes; with a handful, at others. If Seattle is to win a game of field goals, which is what Jadeveon Clowney, who has played for both coaches, told me earlier this week is what he expects, then it’s hard not to see Shaheed and of his signature Seattle game-changing plays as the separator.

Bold prediction: Most remember Mike Vrabel, NFL linebacker, for fierce hits, bloody noses and championship rings. Some might have forgotten his side gig—as a legitimate, big-bodied, sure-handed (sorta) red zone threat. On offense. Scoring touchdowns rather than preventing them. Hence my prediction: that a Patriots linebacker will score an offensive touchdown in Super Bowl LX. The bet here is Jahlani Tavai. He’s got size (6'2", 255 pounds), speed, power and, most importantly, versatility. Tavai played 70% of all Patriots snaps this season on defense and special teams. He can add offensive threat to his résumé Sunday.

Michael Rosenberg

Seahawks 23, Patriots 9

MVP: Nick Emmanwori

Here is a fun question: Which quarterback is more likely to make costly mistakes? I would bet that 99.2% of you said “Sam Darnold,” which is understandable, what with him being Sam Darnold and all. But look closer.

Counting the postseason, Darnold has thrown 14 interceptions and fumbled 12 times; Drake Maye has thrown 10 interceptions and fumbled 14 times. Darnold has been sacked on 5.6% of his dropbacks; Maye has been sacked on 9.8% of his dropbacks. Seattle’s defense has intercepted more passes, forced more fumbles and registered more sacks than New England’s.

Is Maye a better player than Darnold? Of course he is! But that’s not the question I asked. Which quarterback is more likely to make costly mistakes in this game, against the defense he is facing? I think Seattle’s defense will get to Maye a lot more than New England’s will get to Darnold, and Maye will take sacks, commit turnovers or both.

One other point: Maye took a lot of sacks in college as well. I’m not saying that is Maye’s fault. I think it is mostly a function of playing behind mediocre lines at both the college and pro level. But it’s easy to assume that because Maye is big, and so good on the run, that he is difficult to sack. That has just not been the case.

I picked Emmanwori as MVP because I think Seattle’s defense will decide the game, and he is as likely to make the biggest plays as anybody.

Bold prediction: Bill Belichick will appear on the Seahawks’ sideline wearing Maye’s North Carolina jersey and a headset. He will watch Darnold throw three touchdown passes, leading millions of Americans to declare that if Sam Darnold can win a Super Bowl, NFL quarterbacking just isn’t what it used to be—which will, of course, be stupid. During the Tom Brady–Peyton Manning era, Nick Foles, Trent Dilfer, Joe Flacco and Brad Johnson all won Super Bowls. Manning won one in his final year, when he was a shell of his old self. Just be happy for Darnold if he wins this, and leave the petty cheap shots to Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Andrew Brandt

Seahawks 30, Patriots 13

MVP: Sam Darnold

First, an admission: While I correctly predicted an Eagles rout of the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, I don’t have the same confidence level I had last year with my current pick. Having said that, I have the same feeling as last year that we have one team on a different level than the other. The Eagles had more talent than the Chiefs at roughly 20 of the 22 starting positions; the Seahawks have more talent than the Patriots at roughly 15 to 16 of the starting positions.

While the Seahawks are not a great offense, they are a better one than anyone the Patriots have played in the playoffs, and better than most they played all year. And while the Patriots have a good defense, the Seahawks have an elite defense. Again, it won’t be a complete rout like last year, but it will be a decisive win.

Bold prediction: The Seahawks will break the record for most sacks by a team in the Super Bowl. It will not be a surprise, at least to me, if Drake Maye is sacked six-plus times in this game. In fact, I'll boldly predict eight sacks which would break the record of seven, which has been done four times.

John Plum

Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

MVP: Rashid Shaheed

Anybody who knows me knows that I’m a Vikings fan. I have been for over 50 years. So, if my team can’t be in the Super Bowl, having Minnesota’s former quarterback lead the Seahawks to the Lombardi Trophy is almost just as good. However, I’m also a closet Patriots fan, so this one’s a little tough for me. In the end, this game comes down to who plays better on defense, and there’s no doubt that Seattle has the edge. Drake Maye struggled mightily against Denver’s defense, and I expect him to struggle against Mike Macdonald’s unit, too. Still, if Maye can throw the ball as effectively as Matthew Stafford did against Seattle, then maybe the Patriots have a shot. But I’m going to choose to live on the Dark Side .

Bold prediction: There were several trades at the Nov. 4 deadline, but none better than Seattle’s acquisition of wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks sent 2026 fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Saints for the playmaker, and Shaheed has been nothing short of spectacular. You want bold? I’ll give you bold. How about Shaheed scoring three touchdowns, including two special teams scores? He will be the most dangerous weapon on Super Sunday.

Mitch Goldich

Seahawks 27, Patriots 16

MVP: Kenneth Walker III

Picking Walker as my game MVP is not a commentary on Sam Darnold, simply a recognition that I don’t think the Seahawks will need very much from their much-discussed and much-scrutinized quarterback. I’m predicting Seattle will get two touchdowns either directly from their defense/special teams or on very short fields as a result of a big play from their defense/special teams. I think the Seahawks will be ahead early, and content to run the ball and avoid big risks with Darnold. Those big plays from defense and special teams will be made by a handful of contributors up and down the roster, leaving Walker as the most logical pick for the award after what feels like a truly complete team win.

And that’s really what it comes down to for me overall. I think the Seahawks are a really complete team, and that will show in the game Sunday. I don’t think we’re getting away from the fact that the NFL is a quarterbacks’ league where having the right one under center is the ultimate cheat code that gives you margin for error everywhere else on your roster. But it was at least interesting to see a few teams this year rise up as contenders on the strength of their defense. The Seahawks were overlooked all season, even after clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed, and if they can finish this dream season off with a championship, history will probably still remember them as a great team. Though you may not think of them the same way you do the teams with Hall of Famers under center, 15 years from now, you’ll say, “You know what team is really underrated …”

Bold prediction: Ever seen a Super Bowl with zero touchdown passes? Probably, it happened in Super Bowl LIII (Patriots 13, Rams 3) and Super Bowl 50 (Broncos 24, Panthers 10), but those are the only times this century. I am predicting it will happen again this week—which would mean zero touchdown passes in two full Super Bowls at Levi’s Stadium. I just explained my reasoning on the Seahawks above, so let me go bold and say the same goes for the Patriots. I don’t envision any big-play touchdowns in the passing game, and Drake Maye can run it in himself if he gets close to the goal line.

Clare Brennan

Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

MVP: Sam Darnold

As David Foster Wallace once said, “Clichés earned their status as clichés because they’re so obviously true.” And there is perhaps no more enduring cliché in sports than defense wins championships. This maxim feels even more poignant in a season dominated by sturdy defenses . While the Seahawks and Patriots have both been impressive on defense, Seattle holds an edge. Mike Macdonald’s four-man rush is likely to give New England trouble, with Drake Maye struggling under pressure throughout the postseason. If the Patriots want to score against this stingy Seahawks defense, they’ll need to protect their QB and/or enable Maye to get the ball out quickly.

New England’s defense could decide the game, too. But the Patriots will have their work cut out for them, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominant against man coverage. And if Sam Darnold performs as he did against the Rams in the NFC championship game, it will be a long night for Mike Vrabel’s team.

While there are certainly areas where the Patriots can find success—like forcing turnovers—they have a much narrower margin for error than the Seahawks. Seattle can win in myriad ways, while New England will have to pick its spots and muck things up to pull out a victory. Simply put, the Seahawks are the more talented and battle-tested team.

Bold prediction: Bad Bunny will bring out Cardi B during his halftime performance. The pair appeared on the 2018 track “I Like It” together with J Balvin, and the song was a smash, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cardi B also just performed on SNL and is set to go on tour this month. The move would make sense from both artistic and promotional perspectives, but there is, of course, also a personal element to this. Cardi B’s boyfriend, and the father of her son, Stefon Diggs, will be battling for a ring with the Patriots. Imagine New England and Diggs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Cardi B graces the stage with Bad Bunny—pop culture delirium.

