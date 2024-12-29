Jaguars Fans Fly Banner Over Stadium With Angry Four-Word Demand for Owner Shad Khan
The Jacksonville Jaguars are stumbling to the end of another brutal season, sitting at 3-12 entering Sunday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans. As another campaign wraps up with the team performing well below expectations, fans are rightfully not happy, and a few enterprising individuals decided to express as much with a banner flying over EverBank Stadium on Sunday morning.
As has become all the rage recently, a small plane with a banner flew over the stadium with an angry message for team owner Shad Khan— to fire general manager Trent Baalke.
""Shad—Fire Baalke! For Duval!"
Earlier this season, New York Giants fans flew banners with similar demands to owner John Mara over MetLife Stadium on multiple occasions. It seems they've inspired other unhappy football fans who want better from their favorite teams.
Baalke has been the general manager of the Jaguars since November 2020. Jacksonville has posted two winning seasons in the four full years of his tenure, but has only made the playoffs once. With the Jags featuring one of the league's more exciting quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence (who played in 10 games this season before undergoing shoulder surgery), the above banner is merely one of many signs that the frustration among the fan base is bubbling over.