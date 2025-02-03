Jaguars Hire Former Franchise Legend to Prominent Front Office Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars' organizational overhaul continued on Monday afternoon, with the team announcing that they've hired Tony Boselli as their Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
Boselli, a franchise legend, played left tackle for the Jaguars from 1995 to '01. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft, a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time First-team All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in '22—the first in Jacksonville's franchise history.
"Few people have better relationships throughout the NFL, know the game, and understand the value of strong team identity and culture as well as Tony Boselli," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said via the team's website. "Tony has a wealth of football acumen that we respect and need, and his counsel will be tremendously valuable to me and our football leadership team during this current rebirth and for many seasons to come."
"My passion for this team, these fans and this city has defined my football life, to the point it is now engrained in my family's legacy," said Boselli. "Today, that relationship has evolved to include this exciting opportunity, and I find my emotions remarkably similar to what I felt upon being drafted as a Jacksonville Jaguar in 1995. I am so excited and deeply humbled to work with and alongside Shad Khan, the Khan Family, Liam Coen, our new general manager and the entire Jaguars front office. We will come together to build a lasting foundation and winning tradition that Jaguars fans will be proud of."
Jacksonville announced in their press release that both Boselli and new head coach Liam Coen will report directly to Khan, as will their next general manager—who has yet to be hired.
The Jaguars parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke after a 4-13 finish to the 2024-25 season.