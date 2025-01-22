NFL World Roasts Jaguars After Team Fires GM Trent Baalke Weeks Too Late
The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired general manager Trent Baalke, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, a decision that is not shocking in and of itself but has led to some online jeering thanks to the timing of it all.
Jacksonville is in the middle of searching for a new head coach, too, but reports have suggested viable candidates weren't interested in working with Baalke. And though owner Shad Khan has now cut ties with his GM of four years, at least two top candidates on the coaching carousel—namely Liam Coen and Ben Johnson—have already moved on. So in waiting so long to give Baalke the boot, Khan essentially lost his chance with coveted options and may have shot himself in the foot.
Take a look at that reaction online:
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also weighed in:
The Jags will now have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they'll need to find a new head coach and a new general manager. For what it's worth, both former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have second head coaching interviews scheduled, per the NFL coaching tracker.