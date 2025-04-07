Jaguars' 2022 Class Has a Lot Riding On 2025
For the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 NFL Draft class, it is put up or shut up time.
It has now been several years since the Jaguars' 2022 class was the latest set of hopeful building blocks. And after a rookie season in which the group helped the Jaguars win the AFC South and a Wild Card game, the group has found limited success in the last two seasons.
There are some exceptions, of course. No. 1 pick Travon Walker had a quiet rookie season but has since proven himself to be a playmaker at defensive end, improving as a pass-rusher and notching double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons.
As it stands today, Walker looks like an obvious extension candidate for the Jaguars just a few years after the team was widely criticized for selecting him at No. 1.
“I’ve had some good conversations with Tray. We’ve had a number of hour-long conversations where, man, I feel a guy that wants to go be great, that wants to continue to take the next step and dominate. I can feel that from him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"Sounds like a guy who wants to work, does things the right way. I’m excited about working with him. He’s really been pleasant to talk to.”
Then there is fellow former first-round pick Devin Lloyd, who should be expected to enter the season as a starting linebacker for the fourth season in a row. Lloyd has a fifth-round option question looming, and he will need to impress the Jaguars' new staff on the field to earn a long-term role past the 2025 season.
Aside from the two first-rounders, things already look a bit bleak for the 2022 class. Third-round picks Luke Fortner and Chad Muma do not project as starters and figure to only play in the event of injury. Muma has never carved out a consistent role as a starter, while Fortner was replaced as the center last season and once again will not be handed the job in 2025.
Day 3 picks such as Gregory Junior and Snoop Conner are no longer with the team, but seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown could attempt to play himself into a new role and contract.
The 2022 class has already had a rough go at it. Now, they have the final pieces of their rookie deals all riding on what they produce in 2025.
Make sure to follow us this moment on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find us and like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE