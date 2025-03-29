Jaguars Have Big Devin Lloyd Question Looming
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few big decisions ahead of them.
After a busy free agency period that saw the Jaguars add 10 new players and ship off some former cornerstones, there is the No. 5 overall pick staring them square in the face in fewer than four weeks.
There are also some big contract decisions. The Jaguars don't have to worry about Brian Thomas Jr's deal until after the 2026 season, and players like Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and Tyson Campbell are already locked up.
That leaves two first-round picks from the 2022 NFL Draft: Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd. Each is set to enter the final year of their rookie deal unless the Jaguars pick up their fifth-year option by the May 1 deadline.
The overwhelming conclusion most have when it comes to Walker is the Jaguars will pick up his option after back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks. That leaves Lloyd, who entered the league with Walker after the Jaguars traded up for him in 2022.
Lloyd has come into his own over the last two seasons, having an especially strong 2024 season on an otherwise struggling defense. His tackling has improved and he has become a reliable and physical linebacker who can be used as a thumper against the run and as a blitzer to get after the quarterback.
As with any former first-round pick and the fifth-year option, there is the money aspect. The fifth-year option for Lloyd is projected by OverTheCap to cost $14,751,000. On an average annual basis, only six linebackers are paid that much.
In short, it would be a one-year cap hit that would place Lloyd amongst the best linebackers in the NFL from a pure cashflow perspective in 2026.
The Jaguars could also look to extend Lloyd, either doing so before his fourth season or some time during the 2026 offseason. The fifth-year option could be used as a vehicle to ensure he remains with the team, while still giving the Jaguars a chance to give him a new deal.
Jamien Sherwood and Nick Bolton both signed three-year, $45 million deals this offseason. With a rising cap next year, that likely would be around the parameters for a new deal for Lloyd.
The Jaguars could always simply use 2025 as a chance for Lloyd to audition for the new front office and coaching regime, but that is a risky game as well.
In short, this is a big decision for head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. We will see which path they decide soon enough.
