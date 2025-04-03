2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars' Defense Overhauled in Latest Mock
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how pivotal this month's NFL Draft is.
Following last season's miserable 4-13 season, the Jaguars hold the No. 5 pick and nine other draft picks to turn their fortunes around in the short- and long-term.
But what are the ideal scenarios for the Jaguars as the first round approaches in three weeks? That is the question that has been posed in mock draft after mock draft, and ESPN's Field Yates is the latest to deliver his answer.
Conducting a two-round mock draft, Yates projected the Jaguars to turn their defensive depth chart around in a big, big way with critical selections at No. 5 and No. 36. First, Yates gives the Jaguars the draft's top defensive lineman in Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"Jacksonville has big needs up front on defense that are too hard to ignore with this pick, and Graham would immediately reshape the complexion of both the pass rush and the run defense," Yates said.
"He racked up 26 pressures and 14 run stops last season. The Jaguars, meanwhile, allowed the second-most yards (389.9 per game) and fifth-most points (25.6 per game) in the NFL last season. Lined up between edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Graham would help this defense get back on track."
While the addition of Graham would clearly go a long way for the Jaguars and their pass-rush, Yates does not stop there.
Instead, Yates uses the Jaguars' second-round pick on another player who could boost the Jaguars' defense after a year in which the unit was amongst the worst in the NFL.
With pick No. 36, Yates has the Jaguars going with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos -- one of the fastest-rising cornerback prospects in the entire draft class.
"Jacksonville could continue to chip away on defense. Amos blends 6-foot-1 size, 4.43 speed and great ball skills. He stood out for Ole Miss this past season with three interceptions after stops at Alabama and Louisiana," Yates said.
After a free agency period where the Jaguars added two new defensive starters, it sure feels like they could use the draft to further improve the unit in Liam Coen's first season as head coach.
