Why Sean McVay Thinks Liam Coen Can Elevate Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping new head coach Liam Coen can make all the difference when it comes to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In fact, they are sure he will.
And they aren't the only ones.
One of Coen's biggest supporters through his football journey has been Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who gave Coen his first-ever NFL job in 2018.
Speaking from this week's annual league meetings, McVay explained why Coen's background gives him all the tools to elevate Lawrence moving forward.
"I think he's got a really good understanding and relatability to that quarterback spot," McVay explained. "Both he and Kevin, you know, Zac Robinson, that was kind of why it's, it's really been, you know, Dave Ragone, that's kind of been the model for us."
Coen has built his offensive staff similar to how the Rams have built theirs under McVay, and there is set to be a clear emphasis on the quarterback position between Coen, offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, and quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.
"Guys that have done it. They played the position at a high level. It's so difficult. And then when you have people that understand exactly what that entails," McVay said.
"I just think there's an ability to be able to say, alright, how can I make the most difficult position as easy as possible? How can I have an understanding of exactly what they're going through?"
Coen has proven at each stop in his career that he is able to help his quarterbacks take their game to a new level. He did it last year with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, helping him produce the best year of his career. He also got the most out of Will Levis at Kentucky, with Levis playing his cleanest year of football with Coen at the helm.
And that, McVay said, is exactly why Coen can be the guy for Lawrence.
"I think that's why you saw Baker play at such a high level. You saw Will Levis, when he was coaching him at Kentucky, play at such a high level. And I expect him to do the same thing with Trevor," McVay said.
