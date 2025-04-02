Mock Draft Has Jaguars Making Bold Decision
The Jacksonville Jaguars were in a position last season to earn the number one overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but near the end, the franchise added two more wins to their total, pushing them to the number five pick overall.
Not only a Top 10 draft pick, it will also be the first draft selection under new general manager James Gladstone in Jacksonville. What better way to start off your tenure as the general manager of an NFL franchise than having a Top 10 selection in what could be a draft to change the course of the franchise?
According to PFF.com's Mason Cameron however, the Jaguars could be in the market to trade away their number five draft pick to another team that struggled last season in the Chicago Bears. Below is the prediction that Cameron had surround the Jaguars and Bears in a trade package on draft day.
"Chicago Bears trade up to No. 5 with Jacksonville Jaguars for EDGE Abdul Carter"
Trade Terms: Bears receive Pick No. 5; Jaguars receive Pick Nos. 10 and 41
Below is what Cameron had to say to back up his claim.
"With Jacksonville secure on the edge with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, new general manager James Gladstone could look to auction off the opportunity to draft Carter at the No. 5 pick, an offering many teams would be willing to make for a potential All-Pro-caliber player, even in a class flush with pass-rushing talent," Cameron wrote.
"Sliding back five picks would still leave the Jaguars with a top-10 player in this year’s draft — perhaps still in range for Mason Graham or Tyler Warren— as well as four selections within the top 75."
While the drop back from fifth overall to tenth overall doesn't seem too off color for what the Jaguars would be willing to do, the number five pick has been circling their mind all offseason, to where being pushed back five spots could deflate all confidence Jacksonville has with its selection process.
Crazier things have happened in the NFL, so we will all have to sit back and see if Gladstone and the Jaguars hold onto the position we all think they will.
Give us a follow on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to make sure you miss anymore news
You can find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE