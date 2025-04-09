2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Projects Jaguars' Top Pick
Don't expect many shockers when it comes to projections for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 -- especially from the godfather of draft analysis.
ESPN's Mel Kiper has spoken before on why he considers Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham an ideal fit for the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. And, to little surprise, it is Graham who the Kiper has the Jaguars landing in his latest mock draft.
"I'm out of things to say about Graham to Jacksonville -- I've projected this match in all four of my mock drafts. New coach Liam Coen might want offensive playmakers for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jaguars have a chance to finally get a pocket-pushing disruptor for the middle of the defensive line," Kiper said.
"With great power and quickness, Graham can get into the backfield to create interior pressure on quarterbacks and drop running backs behind the line of scrimmage. He had 3.5 sacks and 14 run stops last season. With Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker collapsing the pocket on either side, Graham could have an immediate impact. And the Jaguars -- who ranked 31st in yards allowed per play in 2024 (5.9) -- could use all the help they can get."
Simply put, the Jaguars and Graham have been one of the most popular pairing in mock drafts all offseason. It has been due to a mix of value (Graham is expected to be drafted after Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter) and need, with the Jaguars' interior defensive line coming off consecutive woeful seasons in terms of disruption.
But, as Kiper noted in the past, sometimes the most popular mock selection is not always the correct one when the actual draft comes around. Whether that is set to be the case with Graham and the Jaguars remains to be seen, but it is without question that Graham has been the most popular selection for the Jaguars in mock drafts for months now.
"It is one of those that has been kind of locked in for months. Usually that doesn't work come draft day when you lock someone in every mock, it just doesn't work out that way sometimes," Kiper said last month.
"I do think in a pretty crowded defensive tackle group at the top, he has maintained that spot, that No. 1 spot at defensive tackle and held off all the other challengers. So I think he is the guy. If you want an interior disruptor, that is Mason Graham."
Please be sure you find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Also share your thoughts with us when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.