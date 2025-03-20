Mel Kiper Weighs In on Mason Graham's Jaguars Fit
Every single offseason, there is one player and one team that seem to be a consensus match for each other.
This time around, it is the Jacksonville Jaguars and Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Graham has been the consensus chalk pick for the Jaguars in virtually every mock draft. Sure, you see Will Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter mocked to the Jaguars from time to time. But in the vast majority of mock drafts, it is Graham at No. 5 to the Jaguars.
For many, Graham does not have a clear fit in the top-4 picks despite being one of the best players in the class. Need meets value with the Jaguars at No. 5, especially after they didn't sign a single defensive lineman in free agency.
ESPN's Mel Kiper recently mocked Graham to the Jaguars at No. 5, and during a media call this week he told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI why he feels like Graham is the right fit for the Jaguars after months and months of him being projected to them.
"So I would say for Jacksonville, Maason Smith, they have high hopes for obviously, drafted him in the second round. But that was a big problematic area for Jacksonville was defensive tackle. So I felt like for Mason Graham, it has been a good fit," Kiper said.
"It is one of those that has been kind of locked in for months. Usually that doesn't work come draft day when you lock someone in every mock, it just doesn't work out that way sometimes. I do think in a pretty crowded defensive tackle group at the top, he has maintained that spot, that No. 1 spot at defensive tackle and held off all the other challengers. So I think he is the guy. If you want an interior disruptor, that is Mason Graham."
Graham has been one of the best defensive linemen in the nation since he stepped foot on Michigan's campus. And after years of production, he seems poised to be one of the most productive and disruptive defensive players from the entire draft class.
"I think when you look at Mason Graham; that wrestling background, the way he plays with leverage. He get's low, low man wins. The intensity. As he said, go look at the tape. The eye in the sky never lies they say. Sometimes it does, but usually it doesn't," Kiper said.
Graham is the type of prospect who checks box after box. Kiper has seen a lot of fits not work out on draft night, but the Jaguars would be lucky to see this one come to fruition.
"If you watch this kid, the performance level of him each week. I mean, he was popping in those games. And he did it his whole career, he wasn't just a one-year guy," Kiper said.
"So I think he is tough to block because he understands. He has violent hands, he understands leverage and technique, and he is slithery. He can get in that backfield and wreak havoc. I think inside pressure affects quarterbacks more than anything."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.