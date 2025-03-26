2025 NFL Draft: Mocking Jaguars' Options in Top-5
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a month away from adding a big piece to their roster.
Next month when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, the Jaguars will be sitting at No. 5 overall with the chance to establish themselves with a new future star.
Each day until the draft, there will undoubtedly be rumors, smoke on the latest rising and falling stocks, and everything in between.
With that in mind, here is how we think the top-5 currently plays out as of today.
No. 1, Tennessee Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward
This one feels like a lock at this point. The Titans sent all of their front office and coaching heavy hitters to Cam Ward's pro day, and he sure seems like the favorite to be the draft's top pick. This appears to be the easiest pick to make here.
No. 2, Cleveland Browns: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
The Browns seemingly have three different options at No. 2. They could take a swing at quarterback in a season in which the head coach and general manager feel they must find a passer to remove themselves from the Deshaun Watson debacle, but it would be hard to pass on two of the draft's best players for Shedeur Sanders.
That could also look at Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter. Hunter could easily be the pick here, but it is much easier to find receivers than star pass rushers with All-Pro potential. But the pick that would help them the most if they hit is Sanders, who would let them walk away from the worst trade in NFL history.
No. 3, New York Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter
Passing on Travis Hunter would be tough for any team, but the Giants need pass-rush help more than they need a star receiver or return man. Abdul Carter can be the game-changer for the Giants that Kayvon Thibodeaux so far has failed to become, and would also give them insurance for Brian Burns.
This could be the Hunter spot, but the Giants could also believe they are taking the No. 1 player in the draft in Carter.
No. 4, New England Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell
This, to me, is the toughest pick to mock. I think the Patriots could go one of three ways here.
They could draft LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell and plug him in at left tackle to ensure Drake Maye has the career left tackle he needs to keep him upright. The Patriots didn't land a left tackle in free agency, and they go quickly in the draft. This would be the spot to get one.
Then there is Travis Hunter. The hybrid player out of Colorado is a stellar athlete who has top-3 film at both wide receiver and cornerback. He would feel more like a wide receiver for New England, though, who has failed to bring in a No. 1 wide receiver in free agency in back-to-back years.
I also think Maason Graham deserves some consideration. He would have been my pick for the Patriots before free agency began, but the addition of Milton Williams' big-money deal does change things up a bit.
We ultimately go with Campbell here. He just feels like such a sure thing at left tackle, a position that is harder to fill than wide receiver.
No. 5, Jacksonville Jaguars: Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter
If the Patriots go with Campbell, the Jaguars shouldn't hesitate to turn this pick in. It would be similar to the way the Jaguars lucked out in 2016 with Jalen Ramsey falling to them at No. 5; Hunter is far better than the fifth-best player in the draft, so this is a win no matter how you slice it.
Mason Graham is still a consideration here, but Hunter is the type of franchise pillar who seems impossible to pass up. He would instantly become one of the best players on the team and would fill either a gaping hole on defense or on offense -- and maybe even help fill both.
