3 Wild Card Selections for Jaguars At No. 5
The NFL Draft is one of the most fascinating, high-guessing processes in sports. There is so much variety in team needs, positional value, scheme fit, culture fit, and much more that goes into a team's selection of a prospect. There are always reaches, though this may be subjective to the viewer, and the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly have a history of doing this.
After a 4-13 campaign, the Jaguars sit in the draft order at No. 5 and in a position to select the best player available, or so people think. There is a new general manager and head coach in the building with James Gladstone and Liam Coen, respectively and they may view the class in a different light from their top-five draft slot.
This is why there are some wild cards to consider at No. 5. Let's take a look at three players that could be potential options for Jacksonville's first selection.
Georgia safety Malaki Starks
While the Jaguars did sign Eric Murray this offseason, they could always bring in competition and potential high-end talent through the draft. While free safety is no longer a significant need, it shouldn't keep the team from going out and taking the best one in the class.
Starks is everything you want in a centerfielding safety. He as great size, explosiveness, balll skills, football IQ, and coverage prowess to be a potential perennial Pro Bowler at the position. The former highly-touted five-star recruit would be a stunner but he makes the secondary a much better unit.
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
The Jaguars already have four tight ends on the roster but what is the likelihood that they keep all of them on the 53-man roster this fall? While Brenton Strange is pegged at the future at the position, Coen could have a blast with a 12-personnel package of two former college teammates in Strange and Tyler Warren.
Warren is arguably the best tight end in the draft, depending on your preferential play style. His unique versatility, size, ball skills, and blocking ability make him a true wild card selection inside the first 10 selections of the draft. Warren is certainly a wild card choice who would make sure the TE position is not of concern for the next half-decade with Strange.
Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant
This is not the Michigan defensive lineman you may be seeking. Mason Graham is currently the favorite for the Jaguars No. 1 draft selection but there might be a case where his hulking teammate Grant could find himself in a potential conversation among potential choices at No. 5.
Grant is a monster at 6-foot-3, 342 pounds and carries that weight well with incredible power and rare movement skills at his position and size. He has the ceiling to grow into a manmoth as a three-down lineman but with the Jaguars need for run defense, Grant would come in handy.
