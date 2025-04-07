2025 NFL Draft: Rising Corner Prospect Connected to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how badly their defense needed a reset entering the 2025 offseason.
After a year in which the Jaguars had amongst the worst pass defenses in the entire NFL, the Jaguars have already invested some resources into the unit by signing Jourdan Lewis and Eric Mirray in free agency.
The next step for the Jaguars to take toward improving the secondary is the 2025 NFL Draft. With 10 draft picks and four picks in the top-100, the Jaguars will have plenty of chances to boost their pass defense.
So, which prospects would make sense for the Jaguars to select to help them turn around their defense?
ESPN's Jordan Reid suggested one non-first round pick the Jaguars could select to improve Anthony Campanile's unit: California cornerback Nohl Williams, one of the fastest-rising cornerback prospects in this year's draft.
"Jacksonville's secondary remains a major concern even after signing Lewis. Williams is a physical corner with good ball skills. His scheme versatility allows him to be effective in press man and zone coverage," Reid said.
Williams could make sense for the Jaguars as early as at No. 36 depending on how quickly cornerbacks go off the board. The only cornerback it appears the Jaguars would consider at No. 5 would be Travis Hunter, and the odds of him falling to No. 5 are slim.
Overall, it is also clear the Jaguars are going to lean on the veteran additions of Lewis and Murray. Each should be expected to play a starting role for the Jaguars' defense and new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, which could leave room for a rookie to come in and provide immediate depth behind them.
"On the defensive side, you really look at [CB] Jourdan Lewis to be able to bring another veteran defensive back in there to help settle things down in the back end, increasing competition with [S] Eric Murray," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said last week.
"I think we’ve done a nice job with being able to get those players that’ll help settle things in and be able to create that balanced football flow that we’re looking for.”
In a matter of a few weeks, we will know just exactly how the Jaguars plan to rebuild the secondary. When that time comes, look to Williams as an option.
