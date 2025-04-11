3 Available Free Agents the Jaguars Should Sign
With under two weeks to go until the start of the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting comfortably with their fifth overall selection. They have yet to bring in players for a visit, keeping things tight to the vest to have the outside world guessing on their potential moves in the selection process.
While this is going on, there are still free agents available on the open market. Jacksonville signed 10 new players that featured several new starters and contributors. However, they could look into adding to a couple of positions and veteran talent to give either side of the ball depth and competition.
Let's look at three free agents the Jaguars could still sign ahead of the draft.
Keenan Allen, wide receiver
There was a time Allen was one of the most consistent and arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL. Those are days are mostly gone, but the former Cal playmaker can still remain a reliable target in the passing game.
Jacksonville is expected to give Parker Washington the keys at slot receiver but a veteran like Allen would give the offense a proven playmaker and a veteran presence that is needed on a young offense. Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Allen getting thrown the rock by Trevor Lawrence would be a sight to see.
DeMarcus Walker, edge rusher
One of the areas the Jaguars have lacked on defense is a viable No. 3 edge rusher who can take the load off of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen when needed. This year's draft will offer a deep crop of base ends that would give Jacksonville a boost here, but a veteran talent would also be an adequate addition.
DeMarcus Walker has been a rotational edge defender since his rookie season with the Denver Broncos nearly eight years ago. He had a career-high seven sacks with the Tennessee Titans in his lone season with the franchise and while the production is nowhere close to being elite, getting a veteran rotational player would solve some issues for the Jaguars.
Gus Edwards, running back
This is a position that is expected to be targeted in the draft in what is expected to be a deep running back class. With Tank Bigsby's consistency issues and Travis Etienne entering the final year of his contract, competition is needed along with a power element to balance the room.
Edwards has been one of the most physical runners in the league when given the opportunity and he received it with the Los Angeles Chargers last season as a rotational back in Greg Roman's offense. Adding his type of play-style to head coach Liam Coen's offense would give Jacksonville a much-needed physical element in the run game.
