Jaguars 3-Round Mock: Who is Favorite at No. 5?
The NFL Draft is over two weeks away and the Jacksonville Jaguars are ramping up production on their draft preparations. The team will continue to narrow down their possibilities for each selection along with who would fit their schemes, culture, and the franchise overall.
Jacksonville sits with the No. 5 overall selection in the process and bestows 10 choices in the draft's seven rounds, one of the highest tallies in the NFL. They are expected to focus on adding more depth and talent to the trenches while looking to supply either side of the ball with playmakers. Let's dive into this three-round mock draft to see how the team could approach the selection process.
Round 1, No. 5: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham
Graham has remained the favorite to land in Jacksonville for quite some time and he will remain as such until the card is turned in. James Gladstone hinted at addressing the defensive line early in the draft.
"“Yeah, we’ve got 10 picks in this year's draft. We're going to have to have some spots that are actually open for them to insert," Gladstone said. "So, if you add a veteran at this point, could be just standing in the way. We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall.”
Graham, a blue-chip All-American prospect, would be the perfect choice. There is still some adequate talent along the interior defensive line. However, the Jaguars need consistency and playmaking ability in this area and the best defensive lineman in the country offers this.
Round No. 2, No. 36: Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson
This may come as a surprise but in a deep running back class with loads of talent, it would be hard to pass up on some quality prospects at the position, especially in an area of need.
With Travis Etienne Jr. in a contract year and Tank Bigsby being too much of a hit-or-miss runner, Jacksonville must add more competition to the position and someone that could be a starter very soon. Henderson offers the combination of vision, explosiveness, creativity, and third down ability that would make him a seamless fit in Liam Coen's wide-zone scheme.
Round No. 3, No. 70: Penn State Nittany Lions safety Kevin Winston
The Jaguars need more playmakers on either side of the ball. Adding Henderson gives them one out of the backfield but Winston would provide that in the defensive backfield.
Winston is a long and explosive playmaker with a great combination of ball skills, tackling ability, range, and a quick-trigger to attack underneath plays. The former four-star recruit partially tore his ACL last season but is expected to be a full-go for the start of the season. If he were healthy, Winston would've been the choice at 36 in this mock draft instead.
Round No. 3, No. 88: William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant
Anton Harrison and Walker Little are on a clock. They must show more growth and development under Coen or they will be fighting for their starting jobs quickly. Jacksonville would be remise to avoid any sort of developmental offensive lineman on the edges in this class.
Grant is the perfect match for Coen's system where he can use his athleticism, size, and length to his advantage in the wide-zone blocking scheme. Pairing Grant with Shaun Sarrett and Keli'i Kekuewa, who helped build the Carolina Panthers offensive line with their incredible growth this season, would give the Jaguars their potential future starter at left or right tackle.
